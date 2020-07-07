DIAGNOS : 2020-07-07, DIAGNOS Announces that its Client in California, the Chaparral Medical Group of Clinics, is Reopening the Screening Services for Diabetic Retinopathy after the COVID-19 Shutdown – Download PDF

2020.07.07

DIAGNOS Announces that its Client in California, the Chaparral Medical Group of Clinics, is Reopening the Screening Services for Diabetic Retinopathy after the COVID-19 Shutdown

Brossard, Quebec, Canada - July 7, 2020 - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that its client, Chaparral Medical Group ("Chaparral"), is reopening amid additional safety extra measures being implemented to address the COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Prasad Jeereddi MD, Diabetes Specialist, President, and Medical Director of Chaparral stated: "The remote screenings are conducted using a telemedicine application which temporarily replaces the requirement for patients to be seen in person by a specialist. It only takes 5 minutes to perform the screening test. It prevents the need for the diabetic patient to get their eyes tested in a different location. Chaparral operates 33 clinics across the state of California. Diabetic patients are vulnerable to COVID-19 and the convenience of the test in our clinic reduces the risk for COVID-19 exposure".

Telemedicine refers to the practice of caring for patients remotely when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other.

Mr. Yves-Stephane Couture, vice-president of sales at DIAGNOS added: "We are pleased to provide extra service at the point of care (POC) for Chaparral's patients. While the patient is in the clinic, it's an excellent opportunity to check their eyes for diabetic retinopathy. Diabetes is the most common cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults in the United States as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

About Chaparral Medical Group

Chaparral Medical Group is a multi-specialty healthcare group serving the communities of Claremont, La Verne, San Dimas, Fontana, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Chino Hills and Diamond Bar in Southern California. Over 20 primary care physicians serve as the group's clinical core, and work together with their medical and surgical specialists to provide outstanding care to the patient population of Southern California. They have been serving the community since 1978 and their unwavering commitment to patient care and physician work satisfaction are what have driven them to become the most trusted and relied-upon group of physicians in their area.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

