07/14/2020 | 10:26am EDT

2020.07.14

DIAGNOS Announces Signing of Service Agreement with the Colombian Telemedicine Centre

Brossard, Quebec, Canada - July 14, 2020 - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce a service agreement with the Colombian Telemedicine Centre Ltd ("CTMC").

The CTMC selected DIAGNOS' AI engine CARA to start screening Colombia's population in alliance with the largest and most well-renowned specialist center in the country. The aim is to commence the screening project in the following weeks in two major regions of Colombia. CARA will empower local technicians. Automated results will be validated by the specialists in order to schedule and follow up only the patients that need to be treated.

"The CTMC was founded and launched in 2005 aiming to foster a Telemedicine environment, eHealth service in order to overcome the difficulties of having access to healthcare. Today we seize the opportunity hand-to-hand with DIAGNOS to unburden the heavy costs of blindness caused by diabetes at the time thousands of patients will have access to a real-time eye analysis", said Dr. Jorge Alberto Velez B., Director and Founder of the CTMC.

"We would like to thank the CTMC for choosing our CARA platform. We believe that CARA is a perfect fit as the main engine of the telemedicine solution. After a successful eye screening program with Bayer in 2015, we return to Colombia to engage our AI service into a practical solution for the local community. Along with CTMC, we can add value by making our unique service accessible", said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.comand www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca

- 30 -

FR-08.09EN-V2.0

Disclaimer

Diagnos Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:25:00 UTC
