Diagnostic & Thrptc Cntr of Athns Hyg : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CONCLUSION OF HELLENIC HEALTHCARE SINGLE-MEMBER HOLDINGS SA EXERCISING ITS TAKEOVER RIGHT FOR THE REMAINING COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA SA

04/09/2019 | 09:38am EDT

09/04/2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON THE CONCLUSION OF HELLENIC HEALTHCARE SINGLE-MEMBER HOLDINGS SA EXERCISING ITS TAKEOVER RIGHT FOR THE REMAINING COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA SA

In compliance with Article 27(6) of Law 3461/2006 and following the relevant announcement by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository SA on 9 April 2019, company Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA SA (hereinafter the "Company") announces the conclusion of the registration of company HELLENIC HEALTHCARE Single- Member Holdings SA (hereinafter the "HELLENIC HEALTHCARE") in the Dematerialized Securities System, as the new owner of the Company's 8,566,007 common registered shares, which were acquired after HELLENIC HEALTHCARE exercised its takeover right, pursuant to Decision no 2/840/15.03.2019 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Board of Directors.

As a result, HELLENIC HEALTHCARE currently owns 305,732,436 of the Company's common registered shares, which represent 100% of the Company's paid-up share capital and voting rights.

Disclaimer

Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 13:37:06 UTC
