Diagnostic & Thrptc Cntr of Athns Hyg : Announcement

18.09.2017
«HYGEIA S.A.»: Disclosure of 1H 2018 Financial Statements
The company «DIAGNOSTIC & THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA S.A.» announces that first semester 2018 financial statements according to IFRS will be published at the website of HELEX (www.helex.gr) and at the Company's website on Wednesday 19 September 2018, after the closing of the trading session, according to current legislation.
