Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Diagnostic & Thrptc Cntr of Athns Hyg SA    HYGEIA   GRS445003007

DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HYG SA (HYGEIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/18 09:57:23 am
0.881 EUR   -0.11%
10:38aDIAGNOSTIC & TH : Announcement
PU
08/03DIAGNOSTIC & TH : Announcement
PU
08/03DIAGNOSTIC & TH : Resolutions of the Postponed Annual General Meetin..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Diagnostic & Thrptc Cntr of Athns Hyg : Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:38am CEST

18.09.2017

ANNOUNCEMENT

«HYGEIA S.A.»: Disclosure of 1H 2018 Financial Statements

The company «DIAGNOSTIC & THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA S.A.» announces that first semester 2018 financial statements according to IFRS will be published at the website of HELEX (www.helex.gr) and at the Company's website on Wednesday 19 September 2018, after the closing of the trading session, according to current legislation.

Disclaimer

Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR O
10:38aDIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Announcement
PU
08/03DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Announcement
PU
08/03DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Resolutions of the Postponed Annual Gener..
PU
07/06DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting..
PU
07/05DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Announcement Deferment of the Annual Gene..
PU
06/14DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : INVITATION – ORDINARY GENERAL SHARE..
PU
05/31DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : HYGEIA Group – Q1 2018 Financial Re..
PU
2017DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Special Health Benefits by HYGEIA Group f..
PU
2017DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Announcement
PU
2017DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HY : Financial Results 9Μ 2017
PU
More news
Chart DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HYG SA
Duration : Period :
Diagnostic & Thrptc Cntr of Athns Hyg SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR O
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kartapanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Athanasios Papanikolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Eleonora Kelepouri Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios G. Kyprianidis Non-Executive Director
Georgios Zacharopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGNOSTIC & THRPTC CNTR OF ATHNS HYG SA57.22%315
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)51.07%46 242
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE1.09%32 188
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.40%17 627
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.85%14 786
DAVITA-2.62%11 813
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.