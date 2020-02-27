Dialight : Director Appointments and Resignation

27 February 2020

DIALIGHT PLC

Director Appointments and Resignation

Appointments

The Board of Dialight plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Karen Oliver and Gotthard Haug as non-executive directors of the Company, both with effect from 1 April 2020.

Karen currently combines independent consulting with her role as a non-executive director of The ARVOS Group, which is a world-leading manufacturer of industrial equipment and headquartered in Germany. She was formerly Managing Director of Johnson Matthey plc's Chemicals business; Head of Strategy & Business Planning at Foster Wheeler AG; and Head of Global Business Development, Tonnage at the Linde Group. She was also a non-executive director of African Oxygen Ltd, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange. Karen holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town.

Gotthard is the Executive Chairman of Ivy Technology, a leading global electronics repair and service provider to many of the world's largest tech, med-tech and telecommunications companies. He is also a Partner of 'taskforce - Management on Demand GmbH', an Advisory Board Member of iGlobe Partners and an Independent Consultant and Interim Executive of Minerva Management Partners. Among his many senior roles in the manufacturing industry, Gotthard was previously CEO and CFO of Teleplan International and a non-executive director of Psion. He was also the Chairman of Ultratec Ltd. Gotthard holds a MBA and a BA from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

Resignation

With effect from 31 March 2020, Steve Good will step down as a director of the Company so as to allow him to focus on his other directorships.

Chairman's comments

Commenting on the appointments and Steve's departure, David Blood, Chairman of the Company said:

'I am delighted to welcome Karen and Gotthard to Dialight's Board of Directors. Both of them have extensive manufacturing sector experience, and will bring skills and insights that will complement our existing team.'

'It has been a privilege to work with Steve, who has provided the Company with invaluable service since he joined us. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best with his other board commitments.'

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

