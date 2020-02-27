Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dialight plc    DIA   GB0033057794

DIALIGHT PLC

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dialight : Director Appointments and Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Dialight PLC - DIA
Director Appointments and Resignation
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2632E
Dialight PLC
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

DIALIGHT PLC

Director Appointments and Resignation

Appointments

The Board of Dialight plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Karen Oliver and Gotthard Haug as non-executive directors of the Company, both with effect from 1 April 2020.

Karen currently combines independent consulting with her role as a non-executive director of The ARVOS Group, which is a world-leading manufacturer of industrial equipment and headquartered in Germany. She was formerly Managing Director of Johnson Matthey plc's Chemicals business; Head of Strategy & Business Planning at Foster Wheeler AG; and Head of Global Business Development, Tonnage at the Linde Group. She was also a non-executive director of African Oxygen Ltd, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange. Karen holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town.

Gotthard is the Executive Chairman of Ivy Technology, a leading global electronics repair and service provider to many of the world's largest tech, med-tech and telecommunications companies. He is also a Partner of 'taskforce - Management on Demand GmbH', an Advisory Board Member of iGlobe Partners and an Independent Consultant and Interim Executive of Minerva Management Partners. Among his many senior roles in the manufacturing industry, Gotthard was previously CEO and CFO of Teleplan International and a non-executive director of Psion. He was also the Chairman of Ultratec Ltd. Gotthard holds a MBA and a BA from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

Resignation

With effect from 31 March 2020, Steve Good will step down as a director of the Company so as to allow him to focus on his other directorships.

Chairman's comments

Commenting on the appointments and Steve's departure, David Blood, Chairman of the Company said:

'I am delighted to welcome Karen and Gotthard to Dialight's Board of Directors. Both of them have extensive manufacturing sector experience, and will bring skills and insights that will complement our existing team.'

'It has been a privilege to work with Steve, who has provided the Company with invaluable service since he joined us. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best with his other board commitments.'

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

For further information contact:

Dialight plc

Richard Allan

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 203 058 3546


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAEAXAKASEEEFA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Director Appointments and Resignation - RNS

Disclaimer

Dialight plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIALIGHT PLC
02:18aDIALIGHT : Director Appointments and Resignation
PU
01/28DIALIGHT : New 594 Prism Offers Industry's Smallest Single-Level, Right-Angle In..
AQ
01/27DIALIGHT : 's New 594 Prism® Offers Industry's Smallest Single-Level, Right-Angl..
PR
01/03DIALIGHT : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2019DIALIGHT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019DIALIGHT : to Showcase Reliant® LED High Bay with IntelliLED™ Wireless Con..
PR
2019DIALIGHT : US-China trade war uncertainty takes toll on LED maker Dialight
AQ
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE up for third day on China stimulus hopes, Halma jum..
RE
2019SANMINA : LED maker Dialight warns on annual profit, shares slump
RE
2019A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 166 M
EBIT 2019 5,30 M
Net income 2019 1,55 M
Debt 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 88,2 M
Chart DIALIGHT PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialight plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALIGHT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 350,00  GBp
Last Close Price 271,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fariyal Khanbabi CEO, CFO & Executive Director
David Wayland Blood Chairman
Stephen Charles Bird Senior Independent Director
David Thomas Non-Executive Director
Gaelle Hotellier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALIGHT PLC14.83%114
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.53%80 725
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.12%58 201
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED8.09%48 075
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.03%40 804
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.63%40 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group