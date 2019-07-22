Log in
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JOANNE CURIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

07/22/2019

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JOANNE CURIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

22.07.2019 / 18:40
London, United Kingdom - July 22, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), today announced the appointment of Joanne Curin to the company's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, effective August 1, 2019. Currently a founding Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Stirling Industries plc, Ms. Curin comes to Dialog with over 20 years of experience as a CFO and non-executive director, with a deep background in finance and an international career spanning global large-scale public companies listed in the UK and Australia.

"Joanne's wealth of international experience will perfectly complement the existing rich mix of financial and operational skills and perspectives on our Board," said Rich Beyer, Chairman of the Board, Dialog Semiconductor. "Her particular background on capital markets, M&A and finance as a CFO and non-executive director will be especially valuable to Dialog."

Ms. Curin has achieved many successes as CFO across a wide array of markets, including the oil, manufacturing, healthcare, shipping and logistics and real estate industries. In these roles, Ms. Curin has been highly effective at initiating and leading strategic, operational and process changes that have delivered considerable shareholder value, and has successfully led a number of complex multi-billion dollar M&A transactions.

Ms. Curin has a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Auckland and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in New Zealand.

ENDS

 

NOTES

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.




