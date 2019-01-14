Log in
News

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2018 AND FULL YEAR 2018

01/14/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2018 AND FULL YEAR 2018

14.01.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Q4 revenue US$431 million, within the October guidance range. Revenue for full year 2018 up 7% year-on-year to US$1,442 million.

London, UK, January 14, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2018 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$431 million, within the guidance range of US$430 million to US$470 million communicated on 31 October 2018.

Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2018 was approximately US$1,442 million. Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the contribution from the acquisition of Silego Technology (completed on 1 November 2017) as well as strong year-on-year revenue growth in rapid charge and Bluetooth(R) low energy products.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2018 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$678 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$199 million, and no debt.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 6 March 2019.


For further information please contact:


Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)20 3727 1137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

14.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765549  14.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019



