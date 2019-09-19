Log in
Dialog Semiconductor : Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

09/19/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

London, UK, September 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:

Date of purchase

Number of

Average price

Total number of

ordinary shares

per share (EUR)

ordinary shares

purchased by the

in the first

purchased by the

Company in the first

settlement of the

Company in the

settlement of the first

first tranche of

first tranche of

tranche of the 2019

the 2019

the 2019 Buyback

Buyback Programme

Buyback

Programme

Programme

September 19, 2019

800,000

41.4033

800,000

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. © Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

  1. +44 (0)1793 756 961jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

  1. +44 (0)2037 271 137matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

  1. +49 (0) 69 9203 7120Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company

Page 1of 2

is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German MDAX and TecDax indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-

semiconductor.com.

Page 2of 2

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 19:41:01 UTC
