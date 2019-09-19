Dialog Semiconductor : Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

London, UK, September 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:

Date of purchase Number of Average price Total number of ordinary shares per share (EUR) ordinary shares purchased by the in the first purchased by the Company in the first settlement of the Company in the settlement of the first first tranche of first tranche of tranche of the 2019 the 2019 the 2019 Buyback Buyback Programme Buyback Programme Programme September 19, 2019 800,000 41.4033 800,000

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

+44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

+49 (0) 69 9203 7120 Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company

