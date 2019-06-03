Dialog Semiconductor : Announcement relating to the settlement of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme

Announcement relating to the settlement of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 3, 2018 (the 2018 Buyback Programme)

London, UK, June 3, 2019 -Dialog Semiconductor Plc reports that, pursuant to the 2018 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on October 30, 2018, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:

Date of Average price per Total number of ordinary Total number of ordinary purchase share (EUR) * shares purchased by the shares purchased by the Company in the (sole) Company under the 2018 settlement of the first (and Buyback Programme sole) tranche of the 2018 Buyback Programme May 31, 2019 26.4813 3,941,852 3,941,852

The 2018 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on October 30, 2018 has, as planned, been concluded.

Under the first (and sole) tranche of the 2018 Buyback Programme, a total of 3,941,852 ordinary shares have been purchased, corresponding to 5.16% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 21, 2018 at an average price of €25.3688 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the 2018 Buyback Programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €100,000,005.90.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2018 to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,638,214 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 21, 2018). No further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2018 Buyback Programme.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 11,457,321 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019). There can be no certainty that any ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2019 Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during an open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of ordinary shares under the 2019 Approval if and when it determines to make any such purchase.

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the 2018 Buyback Programme