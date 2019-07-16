DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED

PROFITABILITY IN Q2 2019

Ad-hoc announcement in accordance with Article 17 MAR

London, UK, 16 July 2019- Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2 2019.

In Q2 2019 the Company expects operating profit of approximately US$216 million and underlying1operating profit of approximately US$82 million. Operating profit includes approximately US$28 million of other operating income comprising a gain of approximately US$16 million on the transfer of assets to Apple and income of approximately US$12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts. Underlying1operating profit includes other operating income of approximately US$12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts.

Operating profit and underlying operating profit were higher than anticipated mainly due to Q2 2019 revenue expected to be 1% over the high end of the guidance range communicated on 9 May 2019. In Q2 2019 the Company expects IFRS revenue of approximately US$482 million and underlying revenue of approximately US$336 million. The guidance communicated on 9 May 2019 was IFRS revenue range of US$438 million to US$478 million and underlying1revenue range of US$293 million to US$333 million.

At 28 June 2019, the Company had US$1,141 million of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company will publish its results for the quarter ended 28 June 2019 on 30 July 2019.

***

1. Underlying measures of performance quoted in this announcement are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures will be presented in our Q2 2019 Interim Report.

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

+44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

+49 (0) 69 9203 7120 Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

Page 1of 2