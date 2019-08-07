Log in
Dialog Semiconductor : First to Market with Automotive Grade Configurable Mixed-Signal ICs. Unique GreenPAK(TM) customizable technology enhances design flexibility and scalability for driving the automotive future.

08/07/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dialog Semiconductor First to Market with Automotive Grade Configurable Mixed-Signal ICs. Unique GreenPAK(TM) customizable technology enhances design flexibility and scalability for driving the automotive future. (news with additional features)

07.08.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - August 07, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced its first-to-market Configurable Mixed-Signal IC (CMIC) for the automotive industry, the SLG46620-A.

In today's advanced automotive market, manufacturers are required to implement the latest safety, comfort and self-driving features which demand an ever-growing number of Integrated Circuits (ICs). Current solutions aimed at supporting these functions are limited by discrete implementations and standard ICs, requiring a large bill of materials to support.

The highly versatile SLG46620-A addresses these challenges by bringing Dialog's GreenPAK(TM) platform to the automotive space, providing lower project costs, an accelerated time to market and unified development flows. This CMIC, along with other members of the GreenPAK family, replace dozens of components in automotive applications to optimize flexibility, footprint and BOM reduction.

Each automotive grade GreenPAK base die part can be programmed to implement multiple AEC-Q100 qualified ICs, with functionality including power sequencing, voltage monitoring, system reset, LED control, frequency detection, sensor interfacing and more. Every custom, factory-programmed IC is issued its own unique part number, top marking, automotive grade datasheet and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). In production, the customer's unique GreenPAK configuration will be factory programmed and tested to ensure it meets its functional specification to automotive reliability levels.

The CMICs give OEMs the ability to create flexible base platforms that are easily customized at no additional cost to the designer. The scalable nature of Dialog's automotive GreenPAK portfolio allows customers to choose the CMIC that best fits their needs and budget.

"Automotive electronics designers will benefit greatly from the flexibility and low latency that the SLG46620-A CMIC device offers," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President Automotive Business Segment of Dialog Semiconductor. "Because GreenPAK products quickly and efficiently process asynchronous inputs, the SLG46620-A is ideal for implementing functional safety features. This is just the first device in a family of CMIC Automotive products that Dialog will deliver to this exciting, evolving market."

For more information on the SLG46620-A, please visit SLG46620-A.

ENDS

NOTES

Dialog, GreenPAK and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndalll@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/852343.html
Subtitle: Automotive CMIC SLG46620

07.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 852343

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852343  07.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852343&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
