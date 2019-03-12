Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

(DLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings Goldman Sachs International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuerandto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at-Dialog Semiconductor Plctachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

NameCity and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

X

X

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

07/03/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11/03/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

0.31%

0.84%

1.39%Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

1.16%

5.03%

76,382,139

6.42%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

1

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possi-ble)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006

238,737

0.31%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

238,737

0.31%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Refer to the an-nexure

Expiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Expiration datexExercise/ Conversion Pe-riodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8.B.2

643,947

0.84%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

Goldman Sachs International

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

11/03/2019

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 20:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
04:18pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of holdings Goldman Sachs International
PU
03/11DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Semi expands into Internet of Things with Silicon Motion ..
RE
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : shares power up as deal with Apple fails to drag on predi..
AQ
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Busines..
EQ
03/06Sliding car stocks drag Europe down as investors hit the brakes
RE
03/06Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
RE
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 323 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Finance 2019 953 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
P/E ratio 2020 20,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 2 314 M
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Mohamed Djadoudi SVP-Global Manufacturing Operations & Quality
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Vivek Bhan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR19.61%2 314
INTEL CORPORATION11.83%239 915
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 492
BROADCOM INC5.81%106 576
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.65%99 902
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.70%97 651
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.