Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings Norges Bank
05/28/2019 | 03:59pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
Dialog Semiconductor PLC, GB0059822006attached ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)
iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
iv
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
Norges Bank Oslo, Norway
24/05/2019
27/05/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial in-
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
struments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
issuer
vii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
2.96%
0.49%
3.45%
76,382,139
3.04%
0.29%
3.33%
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
ix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0059822006
2,263,632
2.96%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
2,263,632
2.96%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
instrument
date
x
Conversion Period
xi
the instrument is
Shares on loan
exercised/converted.
At any time
374,000
(right to recall)
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
374,000
0.49%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
x
instrument
date
Period
xi
settlement
xii
voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
X
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
xiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
Name
xv
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
xvi
Place of completion
Oslo, Norway
Date of completion
27/05/2019
3
Disclaimer
Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 19:58:02 UTC
Latest news on DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Sales 2019
1 407 M
EBIT 2019
253 M
Net income 2019
207 M
Finance 2019
1 023 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
11,69
P/E ratio 2020
19,77
EV / Sales 2019
1,13x
EV / Sales 2020
1,27x
Capitalization
2 611 M
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
36,4 $
Spread / Average Target
6,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.