DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

(DLG)
Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings Norges Bank

05/28/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are Dialog Semiconductor PLC, GB0059822006attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
  2. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

Norges Bank Oslo, Norway

24/05/2019

27/05/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

2.96%

0.49%

3.45%

76,382,139

3.04%

0.29%

3.33%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006

2,263,632

2.96%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,263,632

2.96%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

Shares on loan

exercised/converted.

At any time

374,000

(right to recall)

  • of voting rights
    0.49%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

374,000

0.49%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

X

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Namexv

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Oslo, Norway

Date of completion

27/05/2019

3

4

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
