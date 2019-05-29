Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights areDialog Semiconductor Plcattachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 24/05/2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/05/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.56% 0.10% 0.66% 76,382,139 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.77% 5.41% 6.18% applicable)

1