Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

0
05/29/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights areDialog Semiconductor Plcattachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

24/05/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28/05/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0.56%

0.10%

0.66%

76,382,139

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

0.77%

5.41%

6.18%

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possi-

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ble)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006

428,141

0.56%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

428,141

0.56%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

Securities Lending

Open

5,401

0.01%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

5,401

0.01%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive

2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

Swap

31/12/2030

Cash

31,000

0.04%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030

Cash

30,000

0.04%

Swap

31/12/2030

Cash

2,671

0.003%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030

Cash

2,571

0.003%

Swap

31/12/2030

Cash

1,611

0.002%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030

Cash

1,111

0.001%

Swap

20/12/2019

Cash

1,000

0.001%

Call Warrant

20/12/2019

Cash

865

0.001%

SUBTOTAL

70,829

0.09%

8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK)

L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK

Limited

Goldman Sachs

International

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management International

Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management Co., Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Wertpapier GmbH

3

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

28/05/2019

4

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:53:05 UTC
