Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights areDialog Semiconductor Plcattachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
|
|
|
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
|
|
24/05/2019
|
|
|
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
28/05/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
through financial in-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
|
|
struments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
|
issuervii
|
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
|
0.56%
|
|
|
0.10%
|
0.66%
|
76,382,139
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
|
0.77%
|
|
|
5.41%
|
6.18%
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possi-
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
ble)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB0059822006
|
|
|
428,141
|
|
|
0.56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
428,141
|
|
0.56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
Securities Lending
|
Open
|
|
5,401
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
5,401
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
|
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
|
|
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
|
x
|
|
instrument
|
date
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
|
Swap
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
31,000
|
0.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Warrant
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
30,000
|
0.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
2,671
|
0.003%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Warrant
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
2,571
|
0.003%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
1,611
|
0.002%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Warrant
|
31/12/2030
|
|
Cash
|
1,111
|
0.001%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
20/12/2019
|
|
Cash
|
1,000
|
0.001%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call Warrant
|
20/12/2019
|
|
Cash
|
865
|
0.001%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
|
70,829
|
0.09%
|
|
|
|
8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX(please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
struments if it equals
|
|
than the notifiable
|
or is higher than the
|
than the notifiable
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK)
L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK
Limited
Goldman Sachs
International
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management International
Holdings L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Wertpapier GmbH
3
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
N/A
|
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
N/A
|
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
N/A
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
|
Place of completion
|
London
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
28/05/2019
|
|
4
