Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

London, UK, September 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019, the
Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:
|Date of purchase
|Number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the
Company in the first settlement of the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme
|Average price
per share (EUR)
in the first
settlement of the
first tranche of
the 2019 Buyback
Programme
|Total number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the
Company in the
first tranche of
the 2019 Buyback
Programme
|September 19, 2019
|800,000
|41.4033
|800,000
Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German MDAX and TecDax indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
