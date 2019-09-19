Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the first interim settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback programme).

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

London, UK, September 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019, the

Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:

Date of purchase Number of

ordinary shares

purchased by the

Company in the first settlement of the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme Average price

per share (EUR)

in the first

settlement of the

first tranche of

the 2019 Buyback

Programme Total number of

ordinary shares

purchased by the

Company in the

first tranche of

the 2019 Buyback

Programme September 19, 2019 800,000 41.4033 800,000

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

