Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/04/2019 | 02:05pm EST
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2019 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Sandoval
 

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team
 


b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
 


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15
 


4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of conditional share awards held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Long Term Incentive Plan
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR		 2,032
1,108
 


d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 3,140
 

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-01
 


f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA
 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 

b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
26.8903 EUR
26.8903 EUR		 717
391
 


d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
26.8903 EUR 1,108
 


e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-01
 


f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

04.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49353  04.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
