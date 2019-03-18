Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
03/18/2019 | 01:35pm EDT


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2019 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr
First name: Vivek
Last name(s): Bhan
 

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team
 


b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
 


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15
 


4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
26.778976 EUR 14,137
 


d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
26.778976 EUR 14,137
 

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-15
 


f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49811  18.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
0
