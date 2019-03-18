

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2019 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Title: Mr First name: Vivek Last name(s): Bhan 2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI 529900QA2LORU6646N15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 26.778976 EUR 14,137

d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 26.778976 EUR 14,137 e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-15

f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

