Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Title:
|Mr
|First name:
|Wissam
|Last name(s):
|Jabre
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the management team
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.15 EUR
|13,471
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.15 EUR
|13,471
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|41.4385 EUR
40.1200 EUR
|13,471
2,500
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|40.7793 EUR
|15,971
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de