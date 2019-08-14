

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.08.2019 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Title: Mr First name: Wissam Last name(s): Jabre 2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI 529900QA2LORU6646N15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.15 EUR 13,471

d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.15 EUR 13,471 e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA 4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 41.4385 EUR

40.1200 EUR 13,471

2,500

d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 40.7793 EUR 15,971

e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

