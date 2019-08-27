Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Dialog Semiconductor PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other (please specify)iii:
|
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|23/08/2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|26/08/2019
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|72,440,287
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|4.97%
|0.09%
|5.06%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0059822006
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|
|
|Cash
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
|
|
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|Trident Merger, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
|
|
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|