Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Tuesday 30th July 2019

06/13/2019

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Tuesday 30th July 2019

13.06.2019 / 18:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday 30th July 2019.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/1937/dialog-semiconductor-q2-results-2019/

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/dialogQ2-2019/

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

13.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 824133

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824133  13.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
