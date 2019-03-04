Dialog Semiconductor : Provides Audio and Configurable Mixed Signal Chipset for Huawei Honor FlyPods. Broad product adoption by major consumer audio customer with five Dialog ICs providing voice control and power to Huawei's True Wireless Stereo Earbuds.

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

London, United Kingdom - March 4, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of custom and configurable power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced that its audio and Configurable Mixed Signal ICs (CMICs) have been adopted by Huawei for their HONOR FlyPods, the company's latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds.

A Dialog's SmartBeat(TM) DA14195 System-on-Chip (SoC) is integrated into each FlyPod earbud and is connected to a pair of Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensors. The on-chip audio digital signal processor (DSP) and ARM(R) Cortex(R)-M0 microcontroller are used to provide very low power, high hit rate voice control. The system detects when the wearer is speaking by measuring the voice vibrations through the ear channel and provides a voice user interface that works even in noisy environments.

On the charging side of the Huawei HONOR FlyPods, Dialog's GreenPAK(TM) ICs are configured to provide a low-cost power line communication solution between the charging case and each earbud. Three GreenPAK ICs are used with one in each earbud and one in the charging case.

"Huawei's true wireless stereo earbuds needed seamless voice control and battery charging to meet the needs of today's consumer," said Sean McGrath, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity Business Group. "Dialog and Huawei engineering teams worked closely together to provide a highly optimized chipset solution that delivers these key features. The HONOR FlyPods demonstrate Dialog's ability to provide multi-chip system solutions into very low power, small form factor devices and we are proud that Huawei chose to integrate our products into theirs."

The HONOR FlyPods are the latest implementation of Dialog's DA14195, an open audio platform IC designed for active headphone type applications. It combines extremely low power consumption with impressive processing performance in a small wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP). It offers high end professional headset features to the high-volume consumer audio market, including ambient and echo noise cancellation, virtual surround sound and voice control.

In utilizing GreenPAK CMICs, the HONOR FlyPods also make use of a cost effective NVM-programmable CMIC device that enables innovators to integrate many analog and system functions in a single chip while minimizing component count, board space, and power consumption. Using Dialog's GreenPAK Designer Software and GreenPAK Development Kit, designers can quickly create and configure a custom mixed-signal circuit.

The HONOR FlyPod series were launched in Q4 2018 in China and the HONOR FlyPod Lite version was launched on January 22nd and available globally now

