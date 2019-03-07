Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

(DLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dialog Semiconductor : Semi expands into Internet of Things with Silicon Motion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at company building in Germering

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said it would acquire Silicon Motion's mobile communications business for $45 million in cash, expanding its presence in the market for low-power connected devices.

Dialog, which already has a strong Bluetooth franchise, said it would buy Silicon Motion's FCI product line which includes ultra-low-power, battery-operated Wi-Fi products used in the so-called Internet of Things (IoT).

CEO Jalal Bagherli has highlighted the need to extend Dialog's connectivity offering into new channels. Wi-Fi-enabled sensors that can be monitored remotely, with a battery life extending for years, are one such opportunity.

Dialog will take on a 100-strong engineering team based in South Korea as part of the deal to buy FCI, which had 2018 revenue of $30 million. The transaction is expected to complete this year.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR 2.17% 26.88 Delayed Quote.19.25%
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) -1.88% 40.7 Delayed Quote.17.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
02:32aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Semi expands into Internet of Things with Silicon Motion ..
RE
01:40aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : shares power up as deal with Apple fails to drag on predi..
AQ
01:25aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Busines..
EQ
03/06Sliding car stocks drag Europe down as investors hit the brakes
RE
03/06Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
RE
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
03/06DIALOG SEMI EYES OPPORTUNITIES IN CO : Ceo
RE
03/06DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : expects inventory days to rise in first-quarter after fou..
RE
03/06Knorr-Bremse and Dialog Semiconductor to Enter MDAX Index March 18
DJ
03/06DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 ..
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 328 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Finance 2019 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,76
P/E ratio 2020 20,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 321 M
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Mohamed Djadoudi SVP-Global Manufacturing Operations & Quality
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Vivek Bhan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR19.25%2 321
INTEL CORPORATION14.30%241 399
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%195 905
BROADCOM INC8.92%109 725
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.73%100 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.90%94 851
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.