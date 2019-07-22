Dialog Semiconductor : Update on organisational structure and segment information
0
07/22/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor - Update on organisational structure and segment information
22.07.2019 / 18:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
London, UK, July 22, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today updates on its organisational structure and segment information in support of its long-term growth strategy.
The Group's organisational structure has been updated to support our growth strategy and the transformation of our business over the coming years. These changes align with our focused R&D approach and pursuit of business opportunities in high-growth segments of our target end-markets - IoT, Mobile, Automotive and Computing & Storage. Our entrepreneurial culture and deep expertise in power efficient mixed-signal ICs, expanding customer base, and disciplined capital allocation will help us drive the next phase of growth and create value for shareholders.
Organisational changes
We have reduced the number of reporting segments from four to three: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS) and Connectivity & Audio (C&A); previously Mobile Systems, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity and Automotive & Industrial. The following table summarises the segment changes:
Previous Reporting Segments
Changes (+/-)
New Reporting Segments
Mobile Systems
+ Custom Automotive Motor Control ICs
- ASSP PMICs/Charging
- Audio
Custom Mixed Signal (CMS)
Advanced Mixed Signal
+ ASSP PMICs/Charging
+ Industrial Lighting
Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS)
Connectivity
+ Audio
Connectivity and Audio (C&A)
Automotive and Industrial
- Custom Automotive Motor Control ICs
- Industrial Lighting
----
In support of our growth strategy and the transformation of our business over the coming years, Dialog has made the following changes to its Management Team:
- Vivek Bhan, previously SVP, Engineering has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager, Custom Mixed Signal business group taking over from Udo Kratz who retired at the end of April 2019;
- Tom Sandoval, previously SVP, Worldwide Sales has been appointed SVP Automotive and will coordinate the Group's effort into the automotive end-market; and
- John Teegen, previously VP, Configurable Mixed Signal business unit, has been appointed SVP, Worldwide Sales.
Additionally, Alex McCann joined the Group in May 2019 as SVP, Global Operations, bringing over twenty years of semiconductor global operations experience to his new role. Most recently, Alex was VP, LTC Operations and Integration Chair at Analog Devices Inc (which acquired Linear Technology Corporation (LTC) where Alex was Chief Operating Officer). Alex took over from Mohamed Djadoudi who retired at the end of June 2019. Davin Lee and Sean McGrath remain in their current roles as SVP and General Manager, Advanced Mixed Signal and SVP and General Manager, Connectivity & Audio, respectively.
Change in basis of segment information
At the same time as we made the organisational changes, the Management Team changed its focus from IFRS measures to underlying measures as the principal basis for allocating resources to and assessing the financial performance of the Group's businesses. Underlying revenue is therefore the measure of segment revenue and underlying operating profit/loss the measure of segment profit/loss that is now presented in the Group's segment disclosures.
Underlying revenue and underlying operating profit/loss are non-IFRS measures. Our use of non-IFRS measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. We do not regard non-IFRS measures as a substitute for, or superior to, the equivalent IFRS measures. Non-IFRS measures presented by Dialog may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Restated segment information
Segment information restated to reflect these organisational and measurement changes for 2017 and 2018, for Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2018 and for Q1 2019, is shown in Table 1 and Table 2 on page 2 of this Press Release and is available on our website in pdf and excel format:
The Group's results for 2017 and 2018, for Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2018 and for Q1 2019 remain unchanged.
Dialog will publish its results for Q2 and H1 2019 on July 30, 2019, including segment information presented in accordance with its new reporting structure and on an underlying basis. Analyst and investor call details are available on our website:
Table 1: Underlying revenue by segment (unaudited)
Underlying revenue1
Underlying revenue1
Three months ended
30 March
2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 June
2018
US$000
Three months ended
28 September 2018
US$000
Three months ended
31 December 2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 March
2019
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2017
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2018
US$000
Custom Mixed Signal
245,402
194,538
274,534
327,845
211,605
1,059,603
1,042,319
Advanced Mixed Signal
53,926
63,651
66,265
60,694
50,898
137,834
244,536
Connectivity & Audio
32,819
37,467
42,734
40,984
32,376
147,603
154,004
Total segments
332,147
295,656
383,533
429,523
294,879
1,345,040
1,440,859
Corporate and other unallocated items
8
8
41
1,222
7
7,801
1,279
Total Group
332,155
295,664
383,574
430,745
294,886
1,352,841
1,442,138
1 Revenue is from sales to external customers (there were no inter-segment sales)
Table 2: Underlying operating profit by segment (unaudited)
Underlying operating profit/(loss)
Underlying operating profit/(loss)
Three months ended
30 March
2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 June
2018
US$000
Three months ended
28 September
2018
US$000
Three months ended
31 December
2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 March
2019
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2017
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2018
US$000
Custom Mixed Signal
60,515
37,558
72,027
97,489
44,945
296,236
267,589
Advanced Mixed Signal
3,028
8,175
9,040
6,511
1,008
(1,326)
26,754
Connectivity & Audio
(618)
4,081
5,590
4,584
5,019
9,740
13,637
Total segments
62,925
49,814
86,657
108,584
50,972
304,650
307,980
Corporate and other unallocated items
(10,475)
(7,740)
(2,977)
(5,160)
(3,821)
(45,192)
(26,352)
Total Group
52,450
42,074
83,680
103,424
47,151
259,458
281,628
Table 3: Reconciliation of underlying measures to equivalent IFRS measures (unaudited)
Underlying performance measures exclude specific items of income or expense that are recognised in profit or loss reported in accordance with IFRS that we consider hinder comparison of the financial performance of our businesses from one period to another, with each other or with other similar businesses.
During the periods for which restated segment information is provided, there were no differences between underlying revenue and revenue reported in accordance with IFRS. We present reconciliations of underlying operating profit to operating profit reported in accordance with IFRS for each of those periods in the table below.
Three months ended
30 March
2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 June
2018
US$000
Three months ended
28 September
2018
US$000
Three months ended
31 December 2018
US$000
Three months ended
29 March
2019
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2017
US$000
Year
ended
31 December
2018
US$000
Underlying operating profit
52,450
42,074
83,680
103,424
47,151
259,458
281,628
Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes
(10,348)
(8,746)
(10,205)
(12,354)
(11,886)
(35,498)
(41,653)
Accounting for business combinations:
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
(4,539)
-
-
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
(5,657)
(5,657)
(5,658)
(5,657)
(5,657)
(16,461)
(22,629)
-
Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory
(2,388)
(406)
(335)
-
-
(2,305)
(3,129)
-
Consideration accounted for as compensation expense
(454)
(350)
(342)
(335)
(319)
(1,409)
(1,481)
-
Forfeiture of deferred consideration
127
36
14
27
83
-
204
-
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(158)
523
1,154
(641)
-
-
878
Integration costs
(689)
(474)
(940)
(662)
(2,305)
(2,765)
Corporate transaction costs
-
(773)
(3,880)
(6,693)
(4,031)
-
(11,346)
Strategic investments:
-
Impairment of non-current assets held by Dyna Image
-
-
-
-
-
(4,327)
-
-
Loss on deconsolidation of Dyna Image
-
-
-
-
-
(5,597)
-
Operating profit reported under IFRS
32,883
26,227
63,488
77,109
25,341
187,017
199,707
*******
For further information please contact:
Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com
FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
22.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone:
+49 7021 805-412
Fax:
+49 7021 805-200
E-mail:
jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet:
www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN:
GB0059822006
WKN:
927200
Indices:
MDAX, TecDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange