Dialog Semiconductor reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2018. Q4 2018 Revenue within guidance range at $431 million, increased operating margin and strong cash flow generation.



London, UK, 6 March 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports unaudited results for the quarter ended 31 December 2018. Q4 and full year 2018 financial highlights - Q4 revenue of US$431 million, within the October guidance range and 7% below Q4 2017. Full year revenue of US$1,442 million up 7% over 2017. - Q4 revenue and full year revenue include the contribution of Silego Technology Inc. ("Silego"). - Q4 gross margin at 48.6% and underlying1 gross margin at 48.7%. Full year gross margin at 47.9% and underlying gross margin at 48.3%, above 2017 and slightly ahead of the October guidance. - Q4 operating profit of US$77.1 million and underlying1 operating profit of US$103.4 million. Full year operating profit of US$199.7 million and underlying operating profit of US$281.6 million. - All four operating business segments were profitable for the full year 2018. - Q4 diluted EPS of US$0.74 and underlying1 diluted EPS of US$1.06. Full year diluted EPS of US$1.80 and underlying diluted EPS of US$2.90. - Q4 cash flow from operating activities of US$96.5 million (Q4 2017: US$130.2 million). US$82.4 million of free cash flow1 generated in Q4 2018 (Q4 2017: US$111.0 million). US$678 million of cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018, US$199 million above 31 December 2017. - On 11 October 2018, the Company reached an agreement with Apple Inc. to license certain of its power management technologies, transfer certain of its assets and over 300 employees to Apple to support chip research and development. Q4 and full year 2018 operational highlights - Design engagement momentum for custom mixed-signal and Power Management ICs (PMICs) at leading smartphone OEM. - Leveraged our power management technology into new segments, introducing the first fully-integrated nanopower PMIC for low power consumer IoT applications. - Shipped over four billion units of our Configurable Mixed-signal ICs since launch, leading a new product category enabling short design cycles and a lower component count. - Maintained a commanding market share in the smartphone rapid charge segment. - The extended range of LED backlighting products, combined with the acquisition of the ams AG portfolio in 2017, contributed to the expansion of our customer base. - Fourth consecutive year of robust growth in Bluetooth(R) low energy, delivering 21% year-on-year revenue growth, with our SmartBond(TM) SoCs. - New design engagements with leading customers to provide custom PMIC solutions in next generation game consoles, Digital Single-Lens Reflex ("DSLR") cameras and Solid State Drives ("SSD"). Commenting on the results, Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said: "2018 was an important year for Dialog. Our agreement with Apple will enable us to generate immediate value for our shareholders while strengthening our long-term partnership. This has put us in a strong position to deliver on the next phase of revenue growth in our primary end-markets of consumer IoT and mobile. Our expertise and IP in mixed-signal ICs are aligned with our customers' growing requirements for energy-efficient products. The investments we made in the organic and inorganic expansion of our business have helped us to deliver strong revenue growth during the year, despite specific customer headwinds. In 2018, revenue outside of Mobile Systems grew 33% year-on-year. We now have a healthy and diverse customer design-in pipeline, which coupled with a strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, gives me great confidence in the future of our business." 1 Underlying measures and free cash flow quoted in this Press Release are non-IFRS measures (see page 6). Outlook Reflecting softer than typical seasonal trends, we anticipate revenue for Q1 2019 to be in the range of $270 million to $310 million and gross margin to be broadly in line with FY 2018. We expect revenue for FY 2019 to decline from FY 2018 by single digit percentage points. As previously communicated, revenue from main PMIC for our largest customer will decline over the next few years. For FY 2019, we anticipate the combined revenue of our remaining businesses to show strong year-on-year growth. As in previous years, revenue is expected to be second half weighted. Based on the expected revenue performance of the Group, we anticipate gross margin for FY 2019 to be broadly in line with FY 2018. Financial overview IFRS basis US$ millions unless otherwise stated Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Revenue 430.7 463.5 -7% 1,442.1 1,352.8 +7% Gross margin2 48.6% 46.6% +200bps 47.9% 47.7% +20bps R&D % of revenue2 19.7% 18.4% +130bps 22.6% 22.4% +20bps SG&A % of revenue 10.9% 9.9% +100bps 11.7% 10.7% +100bps Other operating income % of revenue -0.1% -2.1% +200bps 0.2% -2.1% +230bps Operating profit 77.1 75.4 +2% 199.7 187.0 +7% Operating margin 17.9% 16.3% +160bps 13.8% 13.8% 0bps Net income 57.9 81.9 -29% 139.8 169.4 -17% Basic EPS $ 0.78 1.15 -32% 1.89 2.34 -19% Diluted EPS $ 0.74 1.09 -32% 1.80 2.21 -19% Cash flow from operating activities 96.5 130.2 -26% 288.6 284.7 +1% Underlying¹ US$ millions unless otherwise stated Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Revenue 430.7 463.5 -7% 1,442.1 1,352.8 +7% Gross margin2 48.7% 47.1% +160bps 48.3% 47.9% +40bps R&D % of revenue2 17.5% 16.4% +110bps 20.4% 20.4% 0bps SG&A % of revenue 7.2% 7.4% -20bps 8.5% 8.4% +10bps EBITDA 117.7 123.1 -4% 339.6 315.8 +8% EBITDA margin 27.3% 26.6% +70bps 23.5% 23.3% +20bps Operating profit 103.4 108.1 -4% 281.6 259.5 +9% Operating margin 24.0% 23.3% +70bps 19.5% 19.2% +30bps Net income 82.8 103.4 -20% 225.4 228.0 -1% Basic EPS $ 1.11 1.40 -21% 3.05 3.08 -1% Diluted EPS $ 1.06 1.34 -21% 2.90 2.92 -1% 2 Certain product development costs have been reclassified from cost of sales to research and development expenses (see page 5) Revenue in Q4 2018 was US$431 million, 7% below Q4 2017. The lower revenue was due to the decline in Mobile Systems and Automotive & Industrial, partially offset by strong growth in Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity. Excluding the contribution of the acquisition of Silego, revenue was 11% below Q4 2017. Mobile Systems revenue was 13% below Q4 2017. The year-on-year performance was driven by softness in consumer demand and the reduction of our share of volume from Apple announced on 31 May 2018, partially offset by content increase in other platforms. In Q4 2018 Advanced Mixed Signal revenue was up 42% year-on-year. Excluding revenue from Silego, Advanced Mixed Signal was 4% below Q4 2017 mainly as a result of lower volumes of LED Solid State Lighting ICs in the residential segment. Connectivity was up 6% year-on-year driven by the solid performance of Bluetooth(R) low energy and audio ICs. Automotive & Industrial was 15% below Q4 2017 due to lower volumes in the automotive segment. Q4 2018 gross margin was 48.6%, 200bps above Q4 2017 and Q4 2018 underlying1 gross margin was 160bps above Q4 2017 at 48.7%. The strong performance in gross margin was mostly due to product mix and lower manufacturing costs. Operating expenses (OPEX) comprising SG&A and R&D expenses, in Q4 2018 were up 1% year-on-year to US$131.8 million, or 30.6% of revenue. Underlying1 OPEX, in Q4 2018 was down 4% year-on-year to US$106.4 million, or 24.7% of revenue. The year-on-year decrease in underlying OPEX was mainly due to lower G&A expenses. R&D expense in Q4 2018 was broadly in line with Q4 2017 at US$85.0 milllion, including the impact from the consolidation of Silego into the Group. As a percentage of revenue, R&D in Q4 2018 was up 130bps year-on-year to 19.7% (Q4 2017: 18.4%). On an underlying¹ basis, R&D expense decreased 1% from Q4 2017 to US$75.2 million. As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D in Q4 2018 was 110bps above Q4 2017 at 17.5% (Q4 2017: 16.4%) due to the lower revenue in Q4 2018. SG&A expense in Q4 2018 was up 2% from Q4 2017 to US$46.8 million. This increase was largely due to US$0.7 million of integration costs relating to the acquisition of Silego. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A in Q4 2018 was 100bps above Q4 2017 to 10.9%. Underlying¹ SG&A in Q4 2018 was down 9% year-on-year to US$31.2 million mainly due to lower performance-based bonus. As a percentage of revenue, underlying SG&A was 20bps below Q4 2017 at 7.2% (Q4 2017: 7.4%). Operating profit in Q4 2018 was US$77.1 million, up 2% year-on-year due to lower other operating costs (Q4 2018: US$0.6 million; Q4 2017: US$9.6 million, mostly related to the deconsolidation of Dyna Image), partially offset by the impact of the lower Group revenue coupled with higher OPEX resulting from the consolidation of Silego. Operating profit margin in the quarter was 17.9%, 160bps above Q4 2017. Underlying¹ operating profit was US$103.4 million, 4% below Q4 2017 mainly driven by the lower year-on-year revenue partially offset by lower OPEX. Underlying operating margin in the quarter was 24.0%, 70 bps above Q4 2017. This increase was mainly due to the higher underlying gross margin partially offset by higher OPEX as a percentage of revenue. The effective tax rate in 2018 was 28.2% (2017: 13.0%). Our income tax expense for 2018 includes a charge of US$2.8 million (2017: credit of US$1.5 million) resulting from the finalisation of prior year tax items with tax authorities. The low effective tax rate in 2017 reflected a non-cash deferred tax credit of US$6.7 million resulting from US tax reform and a credit of US$19.3 million due to the tax effects of unpredictable currency exchange rate movements. The underlying effective tax rate in 2018 was 21.8% compared with 14.5% in 2017. Excluding the charge of US$2.8 million in respect of the finalisation of prior year items (2017: credit of US$1.5 million), our underlying effective tax rate for 2018 was 20.8%, which compares with 15.0% for 2017. Our underlying effective tax rate for 2017 was unusually low, mainly because of the tax effects of unpredictable, and significant in the year, currency exchange rate movements. In Q4 2018, net income was 29% below Q4 2017. This decrease was mainly due to the higher income tax expense, and a fair value loss of US$2.3 million on the Energous warrants. Underlying¹ net income was 20% below Q4 2017. The year-on-year decrease in underlying net income was mostly driven by the operating profit movement and higher income tax expense. Diluted EPS in Q4 2018 was 32% below Q4 2017. Underlying diluted EPS in Q4 2018 was 21% below Q4 2017. At the end of Q4 2018, our total inventory level was US$150 million, 6% above Q3 2018 (or ~61 days), representing a 3-day decrease in our days of inventory from the previous quarter. During Q1 2019, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase from Q4 2018. At the end of Q4 2018, we had a cash and cash equivalents balance of US$678 million. Cash flow from operating activities in Q4 2018 was US$96.5 million, 26% below Q4 2017 (Q4 2017: US$130.2 million) mainly as a result of the year-on-year decrease in net income. On 11 October 2018, the Company reached an agreement with Apple Inc. to license certain of its power management technologies, transfer certain of its assets and over 300 employees to Apple to support chip research and development. Apple will pay $300 million in cash for the transaction and prepay $300 million for Dialog products to be delivered over the next three years. The transaction is expected to be completed in H1 2019. Operational overview Innovation is at the core of our business model. Over the past five years, the Company has invested approximately US$1.4 billion in R&D, making it one of the leading investors in the European technology sector. Our focused R&D approach results in the development of deep expertise in the design of highly-integrated and power-efficient mixed-signal ICs primarily for consumer applications. We continue to invest in the development of innovative and differentiated technology in high-growth segments of our targeted end markets - IoT, mobile, automotive, and computing & storage. Our ability to recruit, develop and retain engineering talent is vital for our success. In 2018, the workforce grew by 1% to 2,100 employees, 76% of whom work in engineering functions (as at 31 December 2018) and we integrated Silego's R&D capabilities into our design centres in North America, Europe and Asia. In 2018, employee turnover was 10.7%, broadly in line with 2017 (2017: 10.3%). Our colleagues are based in 29 different locations across 16 countries and it is this global pool of talent which enables us to maintain strong relationships with our customers and partners and sustain our track record of innovation. Our solid competitive positioning rests upon delivering technical excellence through short design cycles, enabling our customers a fast go-to-market. To meet the needs of our customers in very competitive markets, our products offer different levels of configurability and programmability which results in more integration and differentiation. Our primary end markets are the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile. The increasing number of smart connected devices has contributed to continuing adoption of standard radio technologies, such as Bluetooth(R) low energy. Energy efficiency is a key requirement in consumer markets and we continue to leverage our power management technologies into new applications beyond mobile devices. The adoption of new rapid charge technologies and the increasing use of backlighting, represent exciting opportunities for our business in mobile. An important element of our strategy is to continue to leverage our products and expertise into automotive and computing & storage. The expansion of high-performance processors into infotainment systems, more complex in-cabin electronics, and increasing requirements for more efficent power management, have created new opportunities for our business in these two end-markets. In line with our strategic goals, during 2018 we expanded our product portfolio through a combination of organic and inorganic initiatives. Mobile Systems

In Q4 2018, revenue from the Mobile Systems Segment was 13% below Q4 2017 mostly due to lower volumes and the reduced share of volume from Apple for the main PMIC for the 2018 smartphone platform announced on 31 May 2018, partially offset by higher content per device in other platforms. For the FY 2018, revenue was 1% below FY 2017 driven by the reduced share of volume from Apple for the main PMIC for the 2018 smartphone platform. Consumer needs and requirements are evolving, requiring increasing battery life for an array of "always-on" IoT devices. To serve this need, Mobile Systems has expanded its product portfolio of Application Specific Standard Products (ASSP) with the launch of our first fully-integrated nanopower PMIC for low-power IoT applications and the Haptic IC. Our Haptic IC provides a more sophisticated haptics experience for mobile and gaming applicatons, as well as in touchscreens. In Q4 2018, we reached an agreement with Apple Inc. to license certain of our main PMIC technologies, and transfer certain of our assets and over 300 employees. Additionally, we were awarded new custom mixed-signal designs for next generation models. These opportunities, and all other opportunities from our largest customer are made available to us on a product by product basis and depend on our ability to work to the highest technical standards, develop leading-edge technology and a commitment to provide high-quality products at appropriate prices and volumes. We will continue to support our largest customer as this relationship evolves and develops over time. In parallel, we continued to leverage our power management technology into our target end-markets, with increasing design momentum in gaming, SSDs and DSLR cameras. In gaming, we have engaged on a second custom PMIC design for a leading game console brand. In SSD, we are working with a leading manufacturer in the design of a custom PMIC. Lastly, in DSLR cameras, we are winning new designs for power management and motor drivers. The latest product designed for a mobile chipset partner went into volume production in Q4 2018 for the latest Micromax smartphone, a leader in the Indian smartphone market. Our ongoing collaborations with Renesas and Xilinx strengthens Dialog's presence in the automotive segment. Advanced Mixed Signal

During Q4 2018, revenue from the Advanced Mixed Signal Segment was up 42% year-on-year. Excluding revenue from Silego, Advanced Mixed Signal was 4% below Q4 2017 as a result of lower volumes of LED Solid State Lighting ICs in the residential segment. FY 2018 revenue was up 73% year-on-year, due to the contribution of Silego as well as the solid performance of our Rapid Charge(TM) products. The acquisition of Silego in November 2017 contributed to the expansion of our product portfolio. With over four billion units shipped to date, the Configurable Mixed-signal IC (CMIC) enables customers to customise and integrate multiple analog, logic and discrete components into a single chip fast. During 2018, we launched the first CMIC with in-system programming, accelerating the development process and reducing time-to-market. This technology will contribute to the expansion of our customer base and strengthen our presence in all our targeted end-markets. When compared on a full year basis, revenue from CMIC products in 2018 was up 24%4 year-on-year. Market adoption of rapid charge technologies continued in the second half of 2018. During the year our USB Power Delivery (USB PD)chipset was adopted by Hosiden, a leading manufacturer of charger adapters for mobile devices. We expect USB PD Type C, to become more prevalent from the second half of 2019. Dialog has successfully maintained a commanding market share in the rapid charge market through a combination of differentiated technology, speed of execution and wide support of rapid charge protocols. At the end of 2018, our Rapid Charge(TM) products for power adapters had approximately 60% market share of the rapid charge adapter market for smartphones. Our broad product portfolio in LED Solid-State Lighting (SSL) driver ICs and exclusive digital conversion technologies enable high quality solutions with a low cost. The extended range of LED backlighting products (combined with the acquisition of the ams AG portfolio in 2017) contributed to the expansion of our customer base and increased our share of the large panel display market. 4 Based on twelve months actual 2017 revenue of US$84.3 million. Connectivity

In Q4 2018, revenue from the Connectivity Segment was up 6% year-on-year driven by the solid performance of Bluetooth(R) low energy and the new range of audio ICs. For the same reasons as in Q4 2018, revenue for FY 2018 was up 9% year-on-year. During 2018, our Connectivity Segment reached a remarkable milestone, shipping over 200 million SmartBond(TM) System-on-Chip (SoC) units into the IoT market. For the full year 2018, revenue from SmartBond(TM), our Bluetooth(R) low energy SoC grew 21% year-on-year. This is a strong indication of the value we bring to customers and the continuing adoption of the technology across a wide range of applications. We continue to expand our product range and in addition to our targeted verticals, we see increasing medium-term opportunities in new segments such as connected health and automotive. In 2018 we expanded the SmartBond(TM) product portfolio supporting the Bluetooth(R) 5.0 standard and launched our Bluetooth(R) mesh Software Development Kit. The Connectivity Segment is also targeting the consumer headset market with SmartBeat(TM) wireless Audio IC. This technology enables a new immersive headset experience and supports both wired USB 3.0 Type-C(TM) and Bluetooth(R) based consumer headsets. In 2018, Jabra selected our technology to enhance the audio quality of their new Engage Headset Series. Automotive & Industrial

In Q4 2018, revenue from the Automotive & Industrial Segment was 15% below Q4 2017 due to lower volumes in the automotive segment. Automotive & industrial was broadly stable in FY 2018, despite lower volumes of our automotive products during the second half of the year. Impact of reclassification of certain product development costs With effect from 1 January 2018, we reclassified the amortisation of capitalised development costs, the amortisation of acquired technology-based intangible assets and royalties payable for the use of intellectual property in our product development activities from cost of sales to research and development (R&D) expenses. As shown in the table below, we have represented comparative information for FY 2017 and Q4 2017 on a consistent basis. FY 2017 IFRS Underlying¹ As previously reported

US$000 Effect of reclassification

US$000 As reclassified

US$000 As previously reported

US$000 Effect of reclassification

US$000 As reclassified

US$000 Revenue 1,352,841 - 1,352,841 1,352,841 - 1,352,841 Cost of sales (732,188) 24,217 (707,971) (721,125) 16,679 (704,446) Gross profit 620,653 24,217 644,870 631,716 16,679 648,395 R&D expenses (278,796) (24,217) (303,013) (259,106) (16,679) (275,785) Operating profit 187,017 - 187,017 259,458 - 259,458 Gross margin % 45.9% 47.7% 46.7% 47.9% R&D % of revenue 20.6% 22.4% 19.2% 20.4% Q4 2017 IFRS Underlying¹ As previously reported

US$000 Effect of reclassification

US$000 As reclassified

US$000 As previously reported

US$000 Effect of reclassification

US$000 As reclassified

US$000 Revenue 463,519 - 463,519 463,519 - 463,519 Cost of sales (254,190) 6,677 (247,513) (249,795) 4,455 (245,340) Gross profit 209,329 6,677 216,006 213,724 4,455 218,179 R&D expenses (78,462) (6,677) (85,139) (71,467) (4,455) (75,922) Operating profit 75,390 - 75,390 108,128 - 108,128 Gross margin % 45.2% 46.6% 46.1% 47.1% R&D % of revenue 16.9% 18.4% 15.4% 16.4% Non-IFRS measures Underlying measures of performance and free cash flow quoted in this press release are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures and reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures for FY 2018 and FY 2017 are presented in Section 3 of the full announcement of our results for Q4 and FY 2018. For ease of reference, we present below reconciliations for the non-IFRS measures for FY 2018, FY 2017, Q4 2018 and Q4 2017. Income statement items FY 2018 US$000 IFRS

basis Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes Accounting for business combinations Integration

costs Corporate transaction costs Effective

interest Strategic investments Underlying

basis Revenue 1,442,138 - - - - - - 1,442,138 Gross profit 691,068 1,791 3,129 13 - - - 696,001 SG&A expenses (168,228) 17,163 14,757 2,524 11,346 - - (122,438) R&D expenses (326,309) 22,699 9,148 228 - - - (294,234) Other operating income 3,176 - (877) - - - - 2,299 Operating profit 199,707 41,653 26,157 2,765 11,346 - - 281,628 Net finance (expense)/income (3,514) - 2,220 - - 50 9,269 8,025 Profit before income taxes 196,193 41,653 28,377 2,765 11,346 50 9,269 289,653 Income tax expense (55,281) (2,108) (3,448) (555) (1,024) (9) (746) (63,171) Profit after income taxes 140,912 39,545 24,929 2,210 10,322 41 8,523 226,482 Share of loss of associate (1,113) - - - - - - (1,113) Net income 139,799 39,545 24,929 2,210 10,322 41 8,523 225,369 FY 2017 US$000 IFRS

basis Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes Accounting for business combinations Integration

costs Effective

interest Strategic investments US tax

reform Underlying

basis Revenue 1,352,841 - - - - - - 1,352,841 Gross profit 644,870 1,219 2,306 - - - - 648,395 SG&A expenses (145,262) 16,285 14,358 1,121 - - - (113,498) R&D expenses* (303,013) 17,994 8,050 1,184 - - - (275,785) Other operating (expense)/income (9,578) - - - - 9,924 - 346 Operating profit 187,017 35,498 24,714 2,305 - 9,924 - 259,458 Net finance income 7,786 - 436 - 289 (1,398) - 7,113 Profit before income taxes 194,803 35,498 25,150 2,305 289 8,526 - 266,571 Income tax expense (25,369) (3,476) (4,187) (701) (56) 1,889 (6,658) (38,558) Net income 169,434 32,022 20,963 1,604 233 10,415 (6,658) 228,013 * 2017 Gross margin and R&D are presented on a consistent basis. Further information regarding the classification of certain product development costs is presented on page 5 and in note 1 to the interim financial statements. Q4 2018 US$000 IFRS

basis Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes Accounting for business combinations Integration

costs Corporate transaction costs Strategic investments Underlying

basis Revenue 430,745 - - - - - 430,745 Gross profit 209,469 359 - - - - 209,828 SG&A expenses (46,809) 4,507 3,731 662 6,693 - (31,216) R&D expenses (84,951) 7,488 2,275 - - - (75,188) Other operating expense (600) - 600 - - - - Operating profit 77,109 12,354 6,606 662 6,693 - 103,424 Net finance income 223 - 590 - - 1,814 2,627 Profit before income taxes 77,332 12,354 7,196 662 6,693 1,814 106,051 Income tax expense (19,449) (2,237) (701) (113) (370) (345) (23,215) Profit after income taxes 57,883 10,117 6,495 549 6,323 1,469 82,836 Share of loss of associate 3 - - - - - 3 Net income 57,886 10,117 6,495 549 6,323 1,469 82,839 Q4 2017 US$000 IFRS

basis Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes Accounting for business combinations Integration

costs Effective

interest Strategic investments US tax reform Underlying

basis Revenue 463,519 - - - - - - 463,519 Gross profit 216,006 (133) 2,306 - - - - 218,179 SG&A expenses (45,849) 2,749 7,554 1,121 - - - (34,425) R&D expenses* (85,139) 5,299 2,734 1,184 - - - (75,922) Other operating (expense)/income (9,628) - - - - 9,924 - 296 Operating profit 75,390 7,915 12,594 2,305 - 9,924 - 108,128 Net finance income 5,925 - 436 - 49 (5,302) - 1,108 Profit before income taxes 81,315 7,915 13,030 2,305 49 4,622 - 109,236 Income tax credit/(expense) 608 1,998 (3,557) (701) (10) 2,522 (6,658) (5,798) Net income 81,923 9,913 9,473 1,604 39 7,144 (6,658) 103,438 * 2017 Gross margin and R&D are presented on a consistent basis. Further information regarding the classification of certain product development costs is presented on page 5 and in note 1 to the interim financial statements. Accounting for business combinations US$000 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 FY 2018 FY 2017 Acquisition-related costs - 3,207 - 4,539 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 5,657 5,673 22,629 16,461 Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory - 2,305 3,129 2,305 Consideration accounted for as compensation expense 336 1,409 1,481 1,409 Forfeiture of deferred consideration (27) - (204) - Remeasurement of contingent consideration 640 - (878) - Increase in operating profit 6,606 12,594 26,157 24,714 Unwinding of discount on contingent consideration 590 436 2,220 436 Increase in profit before income taxes 7,196 13,030 28,377 25,150 Income tax credit (701) (3,557) (3,448) (4,187) Increase in net income 6,495 9,473 24,929 20,963 EBITDA US$000 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 FY 2018 FY 2017 Net income 57,886 81,923 139,799 169,434 Net finance (income)/expense (223) (5,925) 3,514 (7,786) Income tax expense/(credit) 19,449 (608) 55,281 25,369 Depreciation expense 7,381 8,004 31,455 30,807 Amortisation expense 12,567 12,622 49,130 41,969 EBITDA 97,060 96,016 279,179 259,793 Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes 12,354 7,915 41,653 35,498 Acquisition-related costs - 3,207 - 4,539 Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory - 2,305 3,129 2,305 Consideration accounted for as compensation expense 336 1,409 1,481 1,409 Forfeiture of deferred consideration (27) - (204) - Remeasurement of contingent consideration 640 - (878) - Corporate transaction costs 6,693 - 11,346 - Integration costs 662 2,305 2,765 2,305 Impairment of intangible assets - 2,790 - 2,790 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 1,537 - 1,537 Loss on deconsolidation of Dyna Image - 5,597 - 5,597 Share of loss of associate (3) - 1,113 - Underlying EBITDA 117,715 123,081 339,584 315,773 Earnings per share US$000 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 FY 2018 FY 2017 IFRS measures Net income 57,886 81,923 139,799 169,434 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 3,141 - 4,482 Earnings for calculating basic and diluted EPS 57,886 85,064 139,799 173,916 Underlying measures Net income* 82,839 103,438 225,369 228,013 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 446 - 1,425 Earnings for calculating basic and diluted EPS 82,839 103,884 225,369 229,438 *

Underlying net income is reconciled to net income determined in accordance with IFRS basis in the tables set out under the heading 'Reconciliation of underlying measures to equivalent IFRS measures'. Free cash flow US$000 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 FY 2018 FY 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 96,466 130,238 288,649 284,722 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,900) (9,907) (26,145) (47,938) Purchase of intangible assets (2,306) (2,164) (6,197) (6,196) Payments for capitalised development costs (5,821) (6,327) (24,771) (20,988) Capital element of finance lease and hire purchase payments - (800) (1,651) (4,283) Free cash flow 82,439 111,040 229,885 205,317 ******* Dialog Semiconductor invites you today at 09.30 am (London) / 10.30 am (Frankfurt) to take part in a live conference call and to listen to management's discussion of the Company's Q4 2018 performance, as well as guidance for Q1 2019. Participants will need to register using the link below labelled 'Online Registration'. A full list of dial in numbers will also be available. To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID please click on the link below: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/1558/dialog-semiconductor-q4-earnings-call/ In parallel to the call, the presentation will be available at: http://webcast.openbriefing.com/DS06032019/ A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center The full release including the Company's condensed consolidated income statement, consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statements of cash flows and selected notes for the year ended 31 December 2018 is available under the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations Dialog, the Dialog logo, SmartBond(TM), RapidCharge(TM), and SmartBeat(TM) are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor Plc. All rights reserved. For further information please contact: Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com FTI Consulting Frankfurt Anja Meusel

T: +49 (0)69 9203 7120

anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com Note to editors Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom (ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid-State Lighting (SSL), and Smart Home applications. Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog's power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. In 2018, it had US$1.4 billion in revenue and approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (XETRA: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.





