DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

11/29/2019 | 12:20pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
29.11.2019 / 18:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
31 May 2019 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.16 % 76,382,139
Previous publication Below 5 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
3,941,852 5.16 % %


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925061  29.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 512 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 294 M
Finance 2019 971 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 3 623 M
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC106.88%3 621
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 121
INTEL CORPORATION24.68%254 519
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.48%133 563
BROADCOM INC.25.23%126 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS28.81%113 790
