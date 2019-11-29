DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
11/29/2019
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
29.11.2019 / 18:17
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
31 May 2019
4. Share-position
Share-position in %
total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation
5.16 %
76,382,139
Previous publication
Below 5 %
/
5. Details
absolute
in %
direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG)
direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG)
3,941,852
5.16 %
%
