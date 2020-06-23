DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q2 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK



23-Jun-2020 / 23:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 23 June 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), increases its Q2 2020 revenue outlook. On 6 May 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q2 2020 to be in the range of US$260 million to US$290 million. The Company now expects revenue for Q2 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$290 million to US$305 million. The increase in the outlook range is due to stronger than expected demand for tablets, notebooks and wearable products, driven by the recent global shift to a "work and learn from home" environment. The Company currently expects to continue to benefit from positive momentum in demand for these devices during Q3 2020. The Company will publish its results for the quarter ending 26 June 2020 on 5 August 2020. ***





Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961 Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



For further information please contact:





Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com



FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com



FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Steffi Kim

T: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996

Steffi.Kim@fticonsulting.com



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Managing risk and uncertainty' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.



23-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

