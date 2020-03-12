Dialog Semiconductor : Announcement relating to the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 2 May 2019

Announcement relating to the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 2 May 2019

London, UK, March 12, 2020- Dialog Semiconductor Plc (the Company) refers to its ad-hoc announcement dated March 3, 2020 (Ad-hoc announcement in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014: Dialog Semiconductor announces commencement of the process for the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to its share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 2 May 2019) (the Ad-HocAnnouncement)

The Company today announces that HSBC Bank plc has been appointed the Preferred Broker (as defined in the Ad-Hoc Announcement) in relation to the second tranche of the Company's share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 2 May 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme). The material terms on which the Company will purchase ordinary shares from the Preferred Broker in relation to the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme are as follows:

the maximum total cost of the shares to be purchased by the Company from the Preferred Broker shall be €90.0 million;

the minimum total cost of the shares to be purchased by the Company from the Preferred Broker shall be €70.0 million;

the earliest date on which the Preferred Broker may purchase Certified Interests ( CIs ) in the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the FSE ) for the purpose of delivering ordinary shares in the Company to the Company shall be 23 March 2020;

the latest date on which the Preferred Broker may purchase CIs on the FSE for the purpose of delivering ordinary shares in the Company to the Company shall be 24 September 2020;

the minimum maturity date shall be 14 August 2020 and the maximum maturity date shall be 24 September 2020; and

the price per share to be paid by the Company is equal to the average of the daily volume weighted average price ( Average VWAP ) paid for CIs on the FSE for each day during the period of the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme (the Trading Period ) less a percentage discount.

During the Trading Period, the Preferred Broker may, acting independently as principal (without influence from the Company), purchase CIs in the Company on the FSE. HSBC Bank plc (and its affiliates) may also, at their discretion, undertake other transactions in the CIs (including sales and hedging activities) throughout the term of the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme in order to hedge their exposure to the programme provided that any CIs to be purchased in relation to the programme shall be purchased:

at a daily volume not to exceed 25% of the average daily volume traded on the FSE over the previous 20 trading days; and

at a price not to exceed the higher of (i) 105% of the average middle market closing price of the CIs as derived from XETRA over the last 5 trading days; or (ii) the higher of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid on the FSE.

The Company has previously purchased 3,134,895 ordinary shares pursuant to the shareholder approvals granted at the Company's annual general meeting on 2 May 2019. Details of any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be made available on the Company's website at https://www.dialog- semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks.

