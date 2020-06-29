Log in
Dialog Semiconductor : Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Adesto Technologies

06/29/2020 | 08:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Dialog Semiconductor Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Adesto Technologies

29.06.2020 / 14:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Broadening presence in the Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT)

London, United Kingdom - June 29, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial integrated circuits (ICs), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto) (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of innovative custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.

"This acquisition immediately adds scale to our Industrial IoT business, providing our expanded customer base with a broader portfolio of differentiated industrial products," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. "With the combined product portfolio, we now have the unique ability to connect and control from the factory automation line and building automation systems to the cloud. It is with great excitement that I welcome our new colleagues to Dialog following the completion of our acquisition of Adesto."

ENDS

NOTES

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

 

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor Inc.

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi

 

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of ICs powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

29.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1081145

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1081145  29.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1081145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
