Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dialog Semiconductor : Extends IoT Connectivity Portfolio with New Ultra-Low-Power Wi-Fi SoC.The DA16200's VirtualZero(TM) technology enables always-on IoT devices to achieve years of battery life while maintaining continuous Wi-Fi connections.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dialog Semiconductor Extends IoT Connectivity Portfolio with New Ultra-Low-Power Wi-Fi SoC.The DA16200's VirtualZero(TM) technology enables always-on IoT devices to achieve years of battery life while maintaining continuous Wi-Fi connections. (news with additional features)

11.05.2020 / 04:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - May 11, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced the availability of the DA16200, a highly-integrated, ultra-low-power Wi-Fi networking SoC, and two modules that leverage Dialog's VirtualZero technology to deliver a breakthrough in battery life for Wi-Fi connected, battery-powered IoT devices.

The rise of IoT products, including connected door locks, thermostats and security video cameras, that require "always on" connectivity with a continuous Wi-Fi connection has challenged engineers to develop solutions that don't compromise battery life. Unlike competing Wi-Fi SoCs, the DA16200 is specifically optimized to support such battery-powered IoT devices. The DA16200's VirtualZero technology enables such a low level of power consumption that even continuously connected devices can typically achieve at least a year of battery life. In fact, three to five years of battery life is common.

The SoC utilizes an algorithm-driven design to provide the lowest power solution for facilitating an extended battery life, while also maintaining a continuous Wi-Fi connection to ensure that end users always maintain control of their devices.

The highly integrated DA16200 runs the entire Wi-Fi system, security and networking protocol stack, eliminating the need for an external network processor, CPU or microcontroller. It contains an 802.11b/g/n radio (PHY), baseband processor, MAC, on-chip memory, dedicated encryption engine and an ARM(R) Cortex(R)-M4F host networking applications processor, all on a monolithic silicon die.

To achieve extended range without compromising battery life, the DA16200 also features an integrated power amplifier (PA) and low-noise amplifier (LNA), offering users industry-leading output power and receiver sensitivity.

Alongside the SoC, Dialog is also launching two DA16200-based modules that deliver flexibility and design options for implementing Wi-Fi simply and easily, ensuring all customers can benefit from the SoC's high level of integration and programmable ease of use. Both modules include 4MB flash memory and all required RF components, including a crystal oscillator, RF-lumped filter and either a chip antenna or a u.FL connector for an external antenna.

The modules are fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. Additionally, both the SoC and modules are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED(R) for interoperability.

"As a proven leader in Bluetooth(TM) low energy connectivity, shipping upwards of 100 million units annually, these new Wi-Fi products further strengthen our position," said Sean McGrath, Senior VP, Connectivity and Audio Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "Delivering Wi-Fi on a battery isn't solely about achieving extended battery lifetime; it's about enabling IoT developers to unlock the full potential of smart devices by delivering low-power functionality in conjunction with always-on connectivity. That's the breakthrough the IoT market sorely needs and that the new SoC and modules provide."

The DA16200 SoC and modules are equipped with industry-leading security protocols, including the latest generation hardware encryption engine and authentication standards for safeguarding against potential threats. Each of these products meets WPA/2/3 Personal and Enterprise standards and features upper layer security for TLS and HTTPs. Additionally, the SoC and modules can be securely booted and debugged and provide secure asset storage.

Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are now available for the DA16200 SoC and modules via DigiKey. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.

For more information on these devices, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da16200.

ENDS

NOTES

Dialog, the Dialog logo, VirtualZero are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/1040467.html
Subtitle: Making Wi-Fi Integration Childs Play

11.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1040467

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040467  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040467&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
10:05pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Extends IoT Connectivity Portfolio with New Ultra-Low-Pow..
EQ
10:05pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : First Combo Wi-Fi and BLE Module Points the Way for a New..
EQ
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the first quarter ended 27 March 2020
PU
05/06DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 161 M
EBIT 2020 198 M
Net income 2020 119 M
Finance 2020 831 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 2 575 M
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,41  $
Last Close Price 35,83  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC-26.71%2 579
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.83%258 349
INTEL CORPORATION-0.30%252 643
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.81%192 230
BROADCOM INC.-12.97%109 955
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.36%105 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group