DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
Dialog Semiconductor : First Combo Wi-Fi and BLE Module Points the Way for a New Wave of IoT Connectivity.

05/10/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dialog Semiconductor's First Combo Wi-Fi and BLE Module Points the Way for a New Wave of IoT Connectivity. (news with additional features)

11.05.2020 / 04:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Two-in-one module leverages the new DA16200 VirtualZero(TM) Wi-Fi technology with SmartBond(TM) TINY DA14531 Bluetooth for best-in-class battery life with ease of configurability

London, United Kingdom - May 11, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced the DA16600, a module that uniquely combines Dialog's market-leading Wi-Fi and BLE capabilities into a single solution. This two-in-one module is comprised of two groundbreaking SoCs, the newly announced DA16200 and the SmartBond(TM) TINY DA14531, to provide best-in-class, low-power Wi-Fi and BLE for customers and further broaden Dialog's IoT connectivity portfolio.

The DA16200 SoC was purpose built for battery-powered IoT applications, including connected door locks, thermostats, security cameras and other devices that require an "always on" Wi-Fi connection, but may be only used sporadically. Its VirtualZero(TM) technology enables the industry's lowest level of power consumption for Wi-Fi connectivity, so that even continuously connected devices can achieve up to five years of battery life in many use cases. To give designers maximum flexibility at the lowest cost, the DA16600 module also leverages the capabilities of the SmartBond TINY DA14531, acknowledged as the world's smallest and lowest power Bluetooth SoC.

This combo Wi-Fi and BLE module offers a reliable firmware solution with the combination of the two complex protocol stacks, eliminating issues often caused by the co-existence of two radios at 2.4 GHz in the same design. BLE provides ease of configurability for Wi-Fi in the application, greatly simplifying the task of Wi-Fi set up for the end user. Given its optimized design, all that is required to incorporate the module into an embedded IoT product is a simple set of guidelines provided by Dialog. Finally, the customer has the additional advantage of no longer having to source two independent SoCs for their application.

"We recognized that many of our customers could benefit from a more integrated two-in-one solution that could further reduce development time and costs for their IoT devices," said Sean McGrath, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Audio Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "By combining our successful BLE solution with our brand new Wi-Fi VirtualZero technology into one easy-to-use and configured module, we are delivering the most value to our customers, giving them the best of both worlds with a single solution."

The module is fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. It is also Wi-Fi CERTIFIED(R) for interoperability.

Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are available for the DA16600 module via DigiKey. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.

For more information on this module, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da16600-modules.

ENDS

NOTES

Dialog, the Dialog logo, SmartBond and SmartBond TINY and VirtualZero are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/1040469.html
Subtitle: Best of Wi-Fi meets Best of BL

11.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1040469

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040469  11.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
