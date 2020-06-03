

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2020 / 18:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Title: Mr First name: Alexander Last name(s): McCann 2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI 529900QA2LORU6646N15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of conditional share awards held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Employee Share Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 18,237

d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 18,237 e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-02

f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA 4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 35.59 EUR 6,057

d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 35.59 EUR 6,057

e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-02

f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

