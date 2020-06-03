Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/03/2020 | 12:35pm EDT


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): McCann
 

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team
 


b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
 


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15
 


4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of conditional share awards held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Employee Share Plan.
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 18,237
 

 


d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 18,237
 

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-02
 


f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA
 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 

b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
35.59 EUR 6,057
 


d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
35.59 EUR 6,057
 


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-02
 


f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60267  03.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
