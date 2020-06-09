Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr
|First name:
|Richard
|Last name(s):
|Beyer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company's 2016 Annual General Meeting.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|38.9628 EUR
|917 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|38.9628 EUR
|917 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
