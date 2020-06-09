Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/09/2020 | 01:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Beyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI
529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company's 2016 Annual General Meeting.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.9628 EUR 917 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.9628 EUR 917 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60451  09.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
