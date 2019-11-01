Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.11.2019 / 18:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dialog Semiconductor PLC, GB0059822006
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Norges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31/10/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.01% 0.01% 4.02% 70,775,287
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 3.97% 0.003% 3.97%  
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0059822006 2,837,324   4.01%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,837,324 4.01%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall)   At any time 8,464 0.01%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 8,464 0.01%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		  
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
 
Place of completion Oslo, Norway
Date of completion 01/11/2019
 

 


01.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

903155  01.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=903155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
01:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
10/31DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement related to the second interim settlement of ..
PU
10/31DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
10/31DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Announcement related to the second interim settlemen..
EQ
10/24Earnings relief spurs gains in Europe, with no surprises from Draghi's last a..
RE
10/24German chipmakers report lower third quarter sales as downturn bites
RE
10/23DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Expects to report higher than anticipated revenue and pro..
EQ
10/23EUROPE : European shares nudge up, earnings a mixed bag
RE
10/15DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite
PU
10/15DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 6t..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 485 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Finance 2019 911 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 3 165 M
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,79  $
Last Close Price 44,86  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC78.39%3 163
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%253 919
INTEL CORPORATION20.46%245 906
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.58%122 421
BROADCOM INC.15.17%116 165
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.86%110 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group