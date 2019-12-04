Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
12/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.12.2019 / 18:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY
City and country of registered office (if applicable) BEIJING, CHINA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name UNIGROUP
INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) BEIJING, CHINA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2/12/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4/12/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.92 NIL 3.92 70,775,287
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 4.92 NIL 4.92  
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0054822006 2,773,850 NONE 3.92 NIL
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,773,850 3.92
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
NONE        
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
NONE          
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary) X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY - - -
TSINGHUA HOLDINGS CO., LTD - - -
TSINGHUA UNIGROUP CO., LTD - - -
BEIJING UNIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD - - -
UNIS TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY
INVESTMENT LIMITED		 3.92 - 3.92
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional information
 
 
Place of completion LONDON
Date of completion 4 December 2019

04.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

928483  04.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=928483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
