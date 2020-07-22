Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 5th August 2020

07/22/2020

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 5th August 2020

22.07.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday 5th August 2020.

Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results, while Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) recuperates from an elective medical operation.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

Dialog Semiconductor - Q2 Earnings Call Webcast

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Montanna Parris at montanna.parris@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

22.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1098671

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1098671  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
