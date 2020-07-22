Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 5th August 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 5th August 2020
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter
2020 earnings on Wednesday 5 th August 2020.
Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results, while Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) recuperates from an elective medical operation.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 ( London ) / 10.30 ( Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below. Dialog Semiconductor - Q2 Earnings Call Webcast
A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center
If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Montanna Parris at montanna.parris@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
