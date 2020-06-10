Log in
Dialog Semiconductor : Releases First High-Voltage GreenPAK(TM) IC for Motor Drive Applications

06/10/2020

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
10.06.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Dialog's latest Configurable Mixed-signal Integrated Circuit (CMIC) features configurable logic and includes 4 high-drive outputs ideal for 12 volt motor applications

London, United Kingdom - June 10, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced the SLG47105, its first motor drive CMIC that delivers the unique benefits of both configurable logic and configurable analog with high-voltage outputs, all encapsulated within a tiny 2 x 3 mm QFN package.

The SLG47105 joins Dialog's widely adopted GreenPAK product family and provides a more cost-effective, one-time NVM programmable option for designers looking to integrate both digital and analog system functions while minimizing component count, board space and power consumption for consumer and industrial motor applications.

The new device is capable of driving two Brushed DC motors, a single Stepper Motor, Solenoid or any other load requiring up to 1.5A RMS current per output, and an operating voltage up to 13.2V. Beyond standard protection features such as over temperature, undervoltage and over current protection, the SLG47105 also includes configurable digital and analog resources allowing the user to create a customized protection and motor control scheme with current or voltage regulation, stall detection or soft motor start to enable higher system reliability and more efficient battery usage.

The SLG47105 includes low power consumption functions including internal voltage references, power-on reset, an oscillator and more advanced digital resources, like Pulse Width Modulators. The current consumption in standby mode for the entire chip is as low as 70nA, which guarantees a longer battery life and helps to reduce the overall solution price, BOM, PCB size and can achieve a lower overall system current consumption versus more discrete solutions used in the industry today.

"Adding high voltage capabilities to our GreenPAK product family opens up huge opportunities within the motor field," said John McDonald, Vice President of Marketing of Dialog's Configurable Mixed-Signal Business Unit. "With already close to 5 billion CMICs shipped, this new product will further accelerate GreenPAK adoption across a wider range of applications incorporating brushed and stepped motors, from industrial to consumer appliances and the smart home."

In addition to the introduction of the SLG47105, Dialog is also releasing a new update for the GreenPAK Designer software package. Prior releases have used the GreenPAK Designer software to configure, optimize, simulate, test and evaluate GreenPAK designs. Now, GreenPAK Designer Software contains simulation capabilities to incorporate external components, ranging from passive components like shunt resistors to more complex devices like motors, which will further reduce development time and simplify the design process across the entire GreenPAK portfolio.

The SLG47105 is sampling now and will be in production in the second half of 2020. An evaluation board including both a brushed and stepper motor is now available for the SLG47105 via Dialog's GreenPAK Online Store.

For more information on the SLG47105, visit: www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/slg47105
ENDS

NOTES

Dialog, the Dialog logo, GreenPAK are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
10.06.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1065899

 
