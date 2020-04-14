Dialog Semiconductor : SmartBond TINY(TM) Module Demystifies IoT Development. Fully certified DA14531 Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) module provides intuitive, easy-to-configure solution, reducing cost, power and time to market for IoT devices.

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Dialog Semiconductor's SmartBond TINY(TM) Module Demystifies IoT Development. Fully certified DA14531 Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) module provides intuitive, easy-to-configure solution, reducing cost, power and time to market for IoT devices. (news with additional features)



14.04.2020 / 08:00

London, United Kingdom - April 14, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, BLE, low power Wi-Fi and Industrial ICs, today announced the availability of the DA14531 SmartBond TINY module, empowering customers to build the next generation of connected devices.

The SmartBond TINY module was specifically optimized to significantly reduce the cost of adding Bluetooth low energy functionality to an IoT system. Its easy-to-use design and software allow developers to quickly and intuitively develop highly functional connected devices, targeting the next generation of connected consumer, connected medical, smart home and smart appliance applications. The module incorporates two unique software features designed to eliminate the complexity often associated with traditional Bluetooth low energy development and empowers customers to develop robust IoT products regardless of their software coding capabilities.

The first is the configurable Dialog Serial Port Service (DSPS) software, which emulates a universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UART) serial port over BLE, removing the need to write Bluetooth software for "BLE Pipe" applications when connecting the module to a host MCU's serial port. The second feature, Dialog's new Codeless software, takes this concept even further by replacing complex code with a simple series of human readable ASCII commands that can be used to generate customer applications. Codeless uses the industry standard Hayes AT-style command set to configure and operate the module.

"The launch of the SmartBond TINY DA14531 SoC in 2019 set a new industry benchmark for BLE SoC pricing, at less than 50 cents. The DA14531 module further leverages the capabilities of the SoC, including an integrated antenna and all required components, to add BLE functionality to an IoT system in high volumes at a cost of under $1. That price point for BLE functionality, performance and quality is unmatched by competitors," said Sean McGrath, Senior VP, Connectivity and Audio BG, Dialog Semiconductor. "Not only is this module breaking barriers in terms of cost and power, it is extremely easy for both beginners and experts to use, ensuring that all customers can benefit from its high level of integration and programmable ease of use."

The hand solderable stamp type module offers 9 GPIO's and measures 12.5 x 14.5mm in size. All external components, including passives, XTAL, antenna and FLASH memory, are integrated into the SmartBond TINY module, so that customers don't need to source individual components separately.

The SmartBond TINY module is fully certified for worldwide operation, with FCC certification for the Americas and CE certification for Europe, so customers don't need to certify platforms themselves, further reducing development time, effort and cost. The module is also effectively futureproofed, thanks to a combination of Bluetooth 5.1 compliance and support for over-the-air software updates.

Dialog's DA14531 SoC and module are sampling now and available via DigiKey. More information on the module, SoC and ordering details can be found here: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/bluetooth-module-da14531-smartbond-tiny

