DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
Dialog Semiconductor : and TDK to Deliver World's Smallest Point of Load DC-DC Converter Solutions

07/21/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dialog Semiconductor and TDK to Deliver World's Smallest Point of Load DC-DC Converter Solutions (news with additional features)

21.07.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dialog's highly integrated GreenPAK(TM) technology combined with TDK's µPOL(TM) (Point of Load) DC-DC converters target high-density industrial communication and compute applications.

London, United Kingdom - July 21, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced a collaboration with TDK Corporation, a global leader in electronic solutions for the smart society, to include Dialog's GreenPAK technology with TDK's latest series of µPOL(TM) power solutions to create the world's first single-integrated system power sequencing solution.

Traditional discrete solutions currently available on the market require an extensive array of components, which reduces board space availability, impacts system reliability and drives up manufacturing costs. Combining Dialog's scalable, flexible GreenPAK technology with TDK's small, high-density power module solution reduces the number of required components and ensures a more compact, reliable, robust solution for powering advanced industrial embedded control, IoT and 5G applications.

Dialog's GreenPAK technology reduces production lead time to just four-to-six weeks, supporting high volume fulfillment and expediting the development of complex system boards. The µPOL solution leverages advanced technology packaging techniques such as semiconductor embedded in substrate (SESUB), for cohesive 3D system integration in a smaller size and lower profile. This integration allows TDK to deliver higher power density and ease of use at a lower total system cost compared to what is currently available today. For example, TDK's FS1406 6A power module can deliver 15 Watts in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm x 1.5mm height power module, 4-times higher current density than that of the closest competitor.

"Our µPOL micro embedded DC/DC converter enables miniaturization and drives power density alongside Dialog's compact power sequencer, bringing ease of use and lower total cost of ownership to our customers," said Parviz Parto, President Faraday Semi, a TDK Group Company.

"By working alongside TDK, we combined the flexibility, programmability and scalability of our GreenPAK technology with the industry's most compact and highest power density point-of-load solutions from TDK into a single chipset," said Davin Lee SVP & General Manager, Advanced Mixed-Signal Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor. "The result is a fully integrated, reliable system that is more cost- and power-efficient than current market offerings for power sequencing."

The FS1406. FS1403, and FS1404 modules are available at all major distributors. Avnet, Arrow, Digi-Key, Future, Farnell, Mouser, and TTI.

For more information on GreenPAK please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/configurable-mixed-signal/greenpak

ENDS

NOTES:

Dialog, GreenPAK(TM) and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that powers the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/1097903.html
Subtitle: Dialog TDK

21.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1097903

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1097903  21.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1097903&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
