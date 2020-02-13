DiaMedica Therapeutics : Current report filing Related Documents EX-1.1 EX-5.1 EX-99.1

UNITED STATES

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 11, 2020, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Company) entered into an underwriting agreement (Underwriting Agreement) with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC as sole managing underwriter (Underwriter) in connection with a registered firm commitment underwritten public offering (Offering) of 2,125,000 shares of its voting common shares, no par value per share (Shares). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to the Underwriter, and the Underwriter has agreed to purchase from the Company, an aggregate of 2,125,000 Shares at a price of $3.72 per share, and the price to the public was $4.00 per Share. The Offering closed on February 13, 2020.

The Offering was made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235775), which became effective on January 9, 2020, and a related prospectus supplement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020. The Company expects the net proceeds from the sale of the Shares to be approximately $7.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue its clinical and product development activities and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriter, including for liabilities under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates and were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement.

The foregoing summary description of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

A copy of the opinion of Pushor Mitchell LLP relating to the validity of the issuance and sale of the Shares in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this report.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 11, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of the Shares in the Offering. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

