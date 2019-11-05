DiaMedica Therapeutics : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities Related Documents EX-24

|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Estimated average burden hours per response...
|
0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
Gilman Sydney A.
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
11/01/2019
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC]
|
TWO CARLSON PARKWAY, SUITE 260
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
__X__ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
VP, Regulatory Affairs
|
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
|
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55447
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4)
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4)
|
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
SEC 1473 (7-02)
|
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Reporting Owners
|
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
|
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
|
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
|
Date Exercisable
|
Expiration Date
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
Signatures
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Gilman Sydney A.
TWO CARLSON PARKWAY
SUITE 260
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55447
|
|
|
VP, Regulatory Affairs
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
/s/ Scott Kellen, attorney-in fact
|
11/05/2019
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
No securities are beneficially owned
|
*
|
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
|
**
|
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See
Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Disclaimer
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:39:04 UTC