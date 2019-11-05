DiaMedica Therapeutics : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities Related Documents EX-24 0 11/05/2019 | 05:40pm EST Send by mail :

Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5 (Print or Type Responses) 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Gilman Sydney A. 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

11/01/2019 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC] (Last) (First) (Middle) TWO CARLSON PARKWAY, SUITE 260 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) VP, Regulatory Affairs 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55447 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security

(Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

(Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 5) Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02) Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security

(Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security

(Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Gilman Sydney A.

TWO CARLSON PARKWAY

SUITE 260

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55447 VP, Regulatory Affairs Signatures /s/ Scott Kellen, attorney-in fact 11/05/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date Explanation of Responses: No securities are beneficially owned * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:39:04 UTC