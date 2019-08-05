Loews Corporation : Reports Net Income Of $249 Million For The Second Quarter Of 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today reported net income of $249 million, or $0.82 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $230 million, or $0.72 per share, in the prior year period. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $643 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to $523 million, or $1.61 per share, in the prior year period.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased as compared with the prior year period due to higher earnings at CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines partially offset by lower results at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and less parent company net investment income. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased as compared to the prior year period due to higher earnings at CNA and Boardwalk Pipelines as well as higher parent company net investment income, partially offset by lower results at Diamond Offshore.

Book value per share increased to $64.49 at June 30, 2019 from $59.34 at December 31, 2018. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $64.48 at June 30, 2019 from $62.16 at December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions, except per share data) June 30, Three Months Six Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income before net investment gains (losses) $ 248 $ 231 $ 621 $ 517 Net investment gains (losses) 1 (1) 22 6 Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 249 $ 230 $ 643 $ 523 Net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 2.09 $ 1.61







June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Book value per share $ 64.49 $ 59.34 Book value per share excluding AOCI 64.48 62.16

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

CNA's earnings increased primarily due to improved results in its Life & Group business and the absence of IT infrastructure transition costs incurred in 2018. Partially offsetting these increases was lower favorable net prior year reserve development in the Property & Casualty business. Results were also negatively affected by a loss of $15 million (after tax and noncontrolling interests) on the early redemption of debt in 2019.

Diamond Offshore's results declined due to overall continuing challenging market conditions, higher contract drilling expense primarily due to incremental amortization of certain previously deferred contract-related costs as well as drilling rig downtime. These decreases were partially offset by a $7 million (after noncontrolling interests) income tax benefit in 2019 from a favorable adjustment related to an uncertain tax position recorded in 2017, a net gain of $5 million (after tax and noncontrolling interests) related to the disposition of assets in 2019 and a $12 million (after tax and noncontrolling interests) impairment charge in 2018.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results were favorably impacted by higher firm transportation revenues from growth projects recently placed into service. Additionally, in 2019, proceeds received in conjunction with a contract cancellation due to a customer bankruptcy resulted in a $19 million (after tax) benefit to net income. Partially offsetting these favorable factors were contract restructurings and expirations. The increase in net income contribution is substantially the result of Loews owning 100% of the company as compared to 51% in the prior year period.

Loews Hotels & Co's earnings decreased primarily due to charges of $7 million (after tax) related to pre-opening expenses incurred at hotels under development and the write-off of capitalized development costs related to a potential development site. Absent these charges, results benefited primarily from higher earnings from its joint venture properties at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio decreased primarily due to lower income from limited partnership investments as well as a lower level of invested assets.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

CNA's earnings increased primarily due to higher net investment income driven by improved returns from limited partnership investments and higher net investment gains. In addition, earnings in 2019 increased due to a net retroactive reinsurance benefit under the 2010 loss portfolio transfer with National Indemnity as compared to a net retroactive reinsurance charge recorded in 2018. Partially offsetting these increases were lower underwriting income reflecting higher catastrophe losses and lower favorable prior year reserve development, as well as a loss on the early redemption of debt.

Diamond Offshore's results declined primarily due to the reasons set forth in the three-month discussion above.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results improved primarily due to the reasons set forth in the three-month discussion above.

Loews Hotels & Co's earnings decreased primarily due to the reasons set forth in the three-month discussion above and a charge related to the disposition of a property in 2019.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio increased primarily due to improved performance from equity securities, partially offset by lower returns from limited partnership investments as well as a lower level of invested assets.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At June 30, 2019, there were 302.6 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 3.0 million and 9.8 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $151 million and $474 million. From July 1, 2019 to August 2, 2019, the Company repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $23 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries











Selected Financial Information































































June 30,







Three Months Six Months



(In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018



Revenues:











CNA Financial (a) $ 2,630 $ 2,574 $ 5,325 $ 5,109



Diamond Offshore 224 271 460 570



Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 327 285 673 622



Loews Hotels & Co 186 201 366 384



Investment income and other (c) 256 259 556 486



Total $ 3,623 $ 3,590 $ 7,380 $ 7,171



















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:











CNA Financial (a) (d) (e) $ 343 $ 329 $ 761 $ 676



Diamond Offshore (f) (142) (79) (219) (104)



Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 72 39 178 134



Loews Hotels & Co 18 24 37 44



Corporate: (g)











Investment income, net 33 42 117 56



Other (49) (48) (91) (94)



Total $ 275 $ 307 $ 783 $ 712



















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:











CNA Financial (a) (d) (e) $ 249 $ 240 $ 554 $ 501



Diamond Offshore (f) (h) (52) (37) (89) (27)



Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 53 16 132 52



Loews Hotels & Co 12 17 25 30



Corporate: (g)











Investment income, net 26 34 93 45



Other (39) (40) (72) (78)



Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 249 $ 230 $ 643 $ 523



















(a) Includes net investment gains of $2 million ($1 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and net investment losses of $3 million ($1 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Includes net investment gains of $33 million ($22 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and $6 million ($6 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

(b) Includes settlement proceeds of $26 million ($19 million after tax) related to a customer bankruptcy for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. (c) Includes parent company investment income and the financial results of Consolidated Container. (d) Includes a gain of $14 million and $15 million (each $10 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and a gain of $36 million ($26 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and a loss of $25 million ($18 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 related to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNA's legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (e) Includes a loss of $21 million ($15 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) on the early redemption of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. (f) Includes asset impairment charges of $27 million ($12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. (g) The Corporate segment consists of investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated expenses and the financial results of Consolidated Container. (h) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes a favorable adjustment of $14 million ($7 million after noncontrolling interests) and for the six months ended June 30, 2018, includes a favorable adjustment of $43 million ($23 million after noncontrolling interests) each related to an uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017.



Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Review















































June 30,





Three Months Six Months

(In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018

Revenues:









Insurance premiums $ 1,824 $ 1,815 $ 3,627 $ 3,600

Net investment income 551 551 1,208 1,057

Investment gains (losses) 2 (3) 33 6

Operating revenues and other (a) 1,246 1,227 2,512 2,508

Total 3,623 3,590 7,380 7,171















Expenses:









Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits (b) 1,352 1,327 2,709 2,666

Operating expenses and other (c) (d) 1,996 1,956 3,888 3,793

Total 3,348 3,283 6,597 6,459















Income before income tax 275 307 783 712

Income tax expense (e) (50) (59) (162) (84)

Net income 225 248 621 628

Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 24 (18) 22 (105)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 249 $ 230 $ 643 $ 523















Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 2.09 $ 1.61















Weighted average number of shares 304.54 319.78 307.44 324.23













(a) Includes settlement proceeds of $26 million ($19 million after tax) related to a customer bankruptcy for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. (b) Includes a gain of $14 million and $15 million (each $10 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and a gain of $36 million ($26 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and a loss of $25 million ($18 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 related to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNA's legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (c) Includes a loss of $21 million ($15 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) on the early redemption of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. (d) Includes asset impairment charges of $27 million ($12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. (e) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes a favorable adjustment of $14 million ($7 million after noncontrolling interests) and for the six months ended June 30, 2018, includes a favorable adjustment of $43 million ($23 million after noncontrolling interests) each related to an uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017.

