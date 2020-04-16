ConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending

Log in
04/16/2020 | 11:48am EDT
The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would slash planned spending 35%, cut oil production and suspend its share repurchase program to weather the collapse in crude prices.

Oil and gas producers have sunk deep into crisis mode over the past month as the slump in demand caused by coronavirus lockdowns left the industry producing far more than needed and U.S. crude prices falling by 60% this year.

ConocoPhillips's 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) curtailment includes 125,000 bpd in shale fields and shows how the scale of U.S. production cuts could quickly rise to 1 million bpd. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 7 estimated an average cut of 470,000 bpd, but Conoco's cut alone is a quarter of that.

It is the largest U.S. independent oil company and a major shale producer in Texas.

"I would expect you're going to see a lot more of this," said Chief Executive Ryan Lance on a call with analysts, adding that he expects that some of the industry production curtailments will be forced as oil storage fills and wells have to shut in.

"We're just not going to sell our crude for these kinds of prices."

The company expects particularly weak U.S. prices in May and June, he said.

ConocoPhillips is the latest oil and gas company to release a fresh round of cuts, joining rivals Occidental Petroleum Corp and Diamondback Energy Inc in revising spending plans lower. Exxon Mobil Corp this month slashed its spending 30%, while oil companies have pulled back 2020 spending plans by an average of 22%.

ConocoPhillips also said it will cut back production at its Surmont oil sands facility in Canada by about 100,000 bpd due to low prices for Canadian crude.

"We anticipate other industry production curtailments in the coming months," said Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. He added that Conoco has paused share buybacks, "but appears to be protecting its dividend."

The company last month halved its $3 billion a year share buyback program.

North American oil producers have so far announced cuts of more than 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the year, data compiled by Reuters showed, with more expected to come in quarterly earnings reports over the next few weeks.

Conoco plans to cut its capital expenditures by an additional $1.6 billion to $4.3 billion. This comes on top of a $700 million reduction announced last month and brings the total cut to about 35% from its original guidance of $6.6 billion.

U.S. and Canadian producers, generally burdened with higher costs than some of their global competitors, have slashed spending by more than $37 billion, or around 30%.

ConocoPhillips said it does not plan production cuts in Alaska.

It does not plan to complete any more wells in its Texas and North Dakota shale fields this year and is releasing hydraulic fracturing, or frac crews, said Matt Fox, chief operating officer.

Shares dipped to $31 in morning trading, down 3.7%, and are down by about half this year.

By Jennifer Hiller

