DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 5, 2020

04/15/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

MIDLAND, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 4, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 1072965.  A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, through Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 1072965.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc. 

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.                                            

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com

