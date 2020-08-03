Log in
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.    FANG

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
Diamondback Energy posts Q2 loss on $2.54 bln charge due to oil plunge

08/03/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc on Monday posted a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit, as the Permian basin producer took a $2.54 billion impairment charge against its oil and gas properties after crude prices plummeted.

The company's shares fell 2.5% in extended trade.

Crude prices collapsed to historic lows earlier this year as coronavirus lockdowns drained demand for oil and a battle for market share among the world's top producers led to excess supply.

Diamondback said average realized hedged prices fell about 35% to $35.21 per barrel of oil.

The Midland, Texas-based company's quarterly average production stood at 294,126 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 280,365 boepd last year.

With oil prices having rebounded from a dip into negative prices in April, producers have started restoring some of their shut-in drilling.

The company said it has brought back 5% of the oil production which was curtailed during the second quarter, as it is now receiving significantly higher realized prices.

Diamondback said net attributable loss to the company was $2.39 billion, or $15.17 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from a profit of $349 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 15 cents per share, above average analysts' estimate of 2 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 0.38% 40.01 Delayed Quote.-57.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 43.89 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
WTI 1.73% 40.805 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 962 M - -
Net income 2020 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
Yield 2020 3,76%
Capitalization 6 291 M 6 291 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 58,47 $
Last Close Price 39,86 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Emory West Chairman
Daniel N. Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
David L. Cannon Senior Vice President-Geoscience & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.-57.08%6 291
CNOOC LIMITED-37.11%47 239
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.50%40 103
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.07%27 269
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%20 837
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-35.97%15 979
