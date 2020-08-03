Diamondback Energy posts Q2 loss on $2.54 bln charge due to oil plunge

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc on Monday
posted a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit, as the Permian
basin producer took a $2.54 billion impairment charge against
its oil and gas properties after crude prices plummeted.
The company's shares fell 2.5% in extended trade.
Crude prices collapsed to historic lows earlier this year as
coronavirus lockdowns drained demand for oil and a battle for
market share among the world's top producers led to excess
supply.
Diamondback said average realized hedged prices fell about
35% to $35.21 per barrel of oil.
The Midland, Texas-based company's quarterly average
production stood at 294,126 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd), compared with 280,365 boepd last year.
With oil prices having rebounded from a dip into negative
prices in April, producers have started restoring some of their
shut-in drilling.
The company said it has brought back 5% of the oil
production which was curtailed during the second quarter, as it
is now receiving significantly higher realized prices.
Diamondback said net attributable loss to the company was
$2.39 billion, or $15.17 per share, for the second quarter ended
June 30, from a profit of $349 million, or $2.11 per share, last
year.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of 15 cents per share,
above average analysts' estimate of 2 cents per share, according
to Refinitiv IBES.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)