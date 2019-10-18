Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Diamondback Energy, Inc.    FANG

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Piece of equipment stands in the ProPetro yard before being sent to a fracking site in Midland

(Reuters) - Oilfield services supplier ProPetro Holding Corp is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its financial disclosures, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The SEC probe involves potential violations of securities laws covering disclosures, internal financial controls and public reporting by the Midland, Texas, company, one of the people said.

ProPetro in August disclosed that a board committee was reviewing its internal controls, related-party transactions and executive expense reimbursements. The company had also revised a statement on capital equipment purchases to show it would buy more equipment than earlier disclosed.

A spokesman for the company had no immediate comment. ProPetro provides equipment and services to pump chemicals, water and sand into the ground to release trapped shale oil and gas.

The SEC declined to comment.

ProPetro shares fell nearly 9% and were trading at $7.84 in afternoon trading after Reuters disclosed the investigation.

Last week, a committee of directors said it had completed most of the fact-finding portion of its internal review but was continuing to examine related-party real estate transactions.

The committee said it had not found anything that would require a restatement of past earnings. But it said it needed more time to evaluate "the impact of any identified material weaknesses" on prior filings, and could not rule out a restatement.

ProPetro, which reported $1.7 billion (1.3 billion pounds) in revenue last year, has not filed its quarterly report for the second quarter ended June 30. It faces a potential delisting by the New York Stock Exchange for failing to meet its deadlines.

As a result of the board review, the company replaced its chief accountant and demoted co-founders Dale Redman and Jeffrey Smith. The pair also agreed to reimburse the company for $346,000 and $18,000, respectively, for expenses improperly billed to ProPetro, according to company disclosures.

Redman retains his CEO title, but is no longer the principal executive. Former finance chief Smith was reassigned as chief administrative officer and his duties handed to an interim finance chief, the company said.

Other executives have resigned in recent months, including a director and general counsel Mark Howell.

ProPetro was one of the few pressure pumping service companies to offer electric hydraulic fracturing equipment. Restatement of disclosures about purchases from AFGlobal of e-frac equipment, which it has said were under contract by Diamondback Energy and Exxon Mobil Corp, were part of what drove the board's review.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Liz Hampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
04:26pEXCLUSIVE : SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sour..
RE
10/09Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Nov..
GL
09/19N.Y. State Retirement Fund Reaches Climate Deals With 11 Companies
DJ
09/04DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 075 M
EBIT 2019 1 654 M
Net income 2019 984 M
Debt 2019 4 390 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 13 702 M
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 134,34  $
Last Close Price 84,04  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Hollis President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven Emory West Chairman
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
Michael P. Cross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.-9.34%13 702
CNOOC LIMITED-1.81%67 961
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.41%60 536
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.82%38 750
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.28%36 074
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.39%30 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group