Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Diamondback Energy, Inc.    FANG

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

By Sonali Paul

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, ending a multi-day streak of gains, as investors focused on oversupply risks after U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected amid a slump in demand caused by restrictions to halt the coronavirus spread.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as much as 2.1% to $24.05 a barrel and were down 14 cents at $24.41 a barrel at 0201 GMT. WTI has snapped a five-day winning streak.

Brent crude futures were flat at $30.97 a barrel.

Brent prices climbed 13.9% in the previous session, part of a six-day rise. Investors may be hesitant to increase their purchases of Brent as the contract has climbed too much over the past streak.

Brent's relative strength index, a technical measure used to track the future's trading momentum, was at 72.93 on Wednesday, indicating it is overbought after the recent gains.

WTI also slipped after a report showed U.S. crude inventories rose 8.4 million barrels last week, more than expected, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday.

Oil prices had gained recently as European and Asian countries had ended their lockdowns to halt the coronavirus spread and as producers had axed supply after the demand crunch. But analysts cautioned the rebalancing of the market would be choppy.

"We're talking about normalisation of supply and demand but we've got a long way to go," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity strategy.

"There are a lot of supply cuts that have come through. That combined with some early signs of demand lifting has meant the rate of inventory build is slowing."

But analysts also pointed to comments by U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy saying it would consider reviving drilling plans if WTI held above $30 a barrel as a sign that producers will not want to shut in production for long.

"When (prices) start to hold on to those gains, there'll be a point where producers start to reverse those well shut-ins," Shaw said.

Gasoline stocks in the U.S., the world's biggest producer and consumer of oil, fell by 2.2 million barrels, API reported, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 43,000 barrel increase, and refinery crude runs rose.

Traders will be looking for further confirmation of the inventory data when the Energy Information Administration comes out later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
10:09pOil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns
RE
05/04DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/04DIAMONDBACK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating..
GL
04/28DIAMONDBACK ENERGY : Coming U.S. shale results will test extent of oil hedges, o..
RE
04/28DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/16ConocoPhillips cuts U.S. oil output by 30%, largest so far
RE
04/16Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Revised Time for First Quarter 2020 Confer..
GL
04/15Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May..
GL
04/14Texas oil hearing stirs hornet's nest, as regulators offer no clue to decisio..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 034 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 297 M
Debt 2020 4 992 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,85x
Capitalization 6 357 M
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 49,32  $
Last Close Price 40,28  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Emory West Chairman
Daniel N. Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
David L. Cannon Senior Vice President-Geoscience & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.-56.57%6 357
CNOOC LIMITED-0.11%50 623
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.94%41 975
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.20%25 942
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.98%18 306
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-62.34%13 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group