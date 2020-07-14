Shale producer Diamondback Energy cuts 2020 production forecast

July 14 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc
on Tuesday cut its 2020 production forecast due to
higher-than-expected curtailed volumes in the second quarter and
volatile oil prices.
Oil producers have been cutting their production forecasts
as the COVID-19 pandemic crimps demand, resulting in excess
supply.
Diamondback said it had suspended almost all completion
activity and cut about 5% of production in the second quarter,
adding that nearly all of the curtailed production was now back
online.
The shale producer said it brought back two completion crews
to work in June and a third crew in July.
"These completion crews will enable us to honor our lease
obligations and subsequently stem production declines, which we
expect to do by the fourth quarter of 2020 after production
bottoms in the third quarter," Chief Executive Officer Travis
Stice said in a statement.
The company said it plans to produce 290,000 to 305,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2020, lower than
its previous forecast of 295,000 to 310,000 boepd.
The Permian-basin producer now expects to spend between $1.8
billion and $1.9 billion for 2020, compared to its earlier
outlook of between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.
