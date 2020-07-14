Log in
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.

(FANG)
Shale producer Diamondback Energy cuts 2020 production forecast

07/14/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

July 14 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc on Tuesday cut its 2020 production forecast due to higher-than-expected curtailed volumes in the second quarter and volatile oil prices.

Oil producers have been cutting their production forecasts as the COVID-19 pandemic crimps demand, resulting in excess supply.

Diamondback said it had suspended almost all completion activity and cut about 5% of production in the second quarter, adding that nearly all of the curtailed production was now back online.

The shale producer said it brought back two completion crews to work in June and a third crew in July.

"These completion crews will enable us to honor our lease obligations and subsequently stem production declines, which we expect to do by the fourth quarter of 2020 after production bottoms in the third quarter," Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice said in a statement.

The company said it plans to produce 290,000 to 305,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2020, lower than its previous forecast of 295,000 to 310,000 boepd.

The Permian-basin producer now expects to spend between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion for 2020, compared to its earlier outlook of between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 5.88% 39.28 Delayed Quote.-60.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.85% 43.04 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
WTI 2.23% 40.43 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 972 M - -
Net income 2020 -90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,0x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 5 855 M 5 855 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 58,85 $
Last Close Price 37,10 $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Emory West Chairman
Daniel N. Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof CFO & Executive VP-Business Development
David L. Cannon Senior Vice President-Geoscience & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.-60.05%5 855
CNOOC LIMITED-32.72%51 152
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.01%42 532
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-46.33%26 163
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.12%20 076
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-39.88%15 003
