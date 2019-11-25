Log in
DIAMONTECH AG

(3XW)
DiaMonTech AG: DAK-Gesundheit and DiaMonTech plan strategic cooperation in the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring sector for new treatment strategies in the diabetes sector

11/25/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: DiaMonTech AG / Key word(s): Alliance
DiaMonTech AG: DAK-Gesundheit and DiaMonTech plan strategic cooperation in the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring sector for new treatment strategies in the diabetes sector
25.11.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DAK-Gesundheit and DiaMonTech plan strategic cooperation in the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring sector for new treatment strategies in the diabetes sector
 

Berlin, 25 November 2019 - DAK-Gesundheit, one of the largest health service providers in Germany, and DiaMonTech AG, a young and innovative medical technology company, are planning to jointly develop differentiated, complementary and to date unique care services regarding diabetes.

As part of the strategic partnership, DiaMonTech shall provide DAK insured persons with individual care products. DAK Gesundheit will contribute its healthcare expertise to product development.

DiaMonTech develops non-invasive measuring devices that open up a new method for blood glucose measurement to prediabetics and diabetics. With the laser-based DiaMonTech technology, the user places his finger on a sensor field of the measuring device and the blood glucose level is shown on a display after only a few seconds. This allows to measure the blood glucose level precisely and painlessly without a drop of blood. So far, diabetics have had to take blood samples regularly to determine their blood glucose values. This affects more than seven million people in Germany alone. In addition, there are about eight million prediabetics with a disturbed blood glucose metabolism who have a pre-stage of diabetes. So far, there is a lack of products that enable reliable, pain-free, non-invasive measurement.

Thorsten Lubinski, Co-founder and CEO of DiaMonTech AG: "The agreement with DAK Gesundheit is a major milestone for DiaMonTech. Our partnership with one of the largest statutory health insurance companies in Germany underlines that we offer convincing solutions for prediabetics and diabetics. Together with DAK Gesundheit, we can further develop our technology and, above all, contribute to the treatment of diabetes in Germany."

About DiaMonTech
DiaMonTech AG is a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal detection technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The first application is the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, which enables an accurate and fast measurement without pain. The certified stationary DiaMonTech device 'D-Base' has already successfully completed the conformity assessment procedure as a Class I medical device (CE marking). It has been optimized for use in professional environments such as diabetes centers. The smaller measuring device 'D-Pocket' is currently under development and is expected to be launched at the end of 2020. It is supposed to be about the size of a smartphone and could thus become a constant companion for diabetics.

More information about DiaMonTech can be found at www.DiaMonTech.de/home.

Press Contact
Alexander Neblung
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 70
E-Mail diamontech@kirchhoff.de


25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DiaMonTech AG
Boxhagener Straße 82a
10245 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 50175936
Internet: www.diamontech.de
ISIN: DE000A255G44
WKN: A255G4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 920217

Notierung vorgesehen / designated to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

920217  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
