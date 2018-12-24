Log in
DIANA SHIPPING INC (DSX)
Diana Shipping : Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini with Glencore

12/24/2018 | 05:20pm CET

24/12/2018

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini with Glencore

ATHENS, GREECE, December 24, 2018 - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the 'Company'), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrsini. The gross charter rate is US$12,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ten (10) months to maximum twelve (12) months. The charter commenced on December 22, 2018. The m/v Myrsini was chartered, as previously announced, to RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, Essen, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$8,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The 'Myrsini' is a 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.83 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 20 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet is approximately 5.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.11 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intends,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'pending' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Diana Shipping Inc. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 16:19:02 UTC
