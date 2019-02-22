Log in
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/22/2019 | 07:45am EST

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on February 20, 2019, in Limassol, Cyprus, pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated January 10, 2019.  Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. acted as inspector of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Company’s Proxy Statement sent to shareholders on or around January 10, 2019, was approved and adopted: 

  1. The election of William (Bill) Lawes, Konstantinos Psaltis and Kyriacos Riris as Class II Directors of the Company, to serve until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and

  2. The appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

